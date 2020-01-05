USD men get much-needed win over Denver

VERMILLION, S.D. – A much-needed win didn’t come easy, but nonetheless the South Dakota Coyotes picked up their first Summit League triumph Sunday.
South Dakota (10-7, 1-2) held off Denver 70-68 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, snapping a four-game losing streak while handing Denver (4-13, 0-3) its eighth consecutive setback.
Tyler Hagedorn led the way for USD with 26 points – the seventh 20-point effort of the season for the conference scoring leader.
Tyler Peterson equaled his season-high with 17 points, making all five of his shots and six free throws. Cody Kelley added 16 points, cashing in on four free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.
South Dakota led from start to finish, going ahead by double digits on three occasions in the second half. The Coyotes, though, had trouble putting Denver away and it took some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch.
“The first win in the conference is never easy,” Hagedorn said. “I think one of our many areas of improvement we’ve worked on is trying to bring the hammer to teams. I think we get a lead a lot of times and guys get comfortable and sometimes the ball gets a little stickier and we don’t get as many good shots and get a little lackadaisical on defense and let the other teams get back into it.”
USD’s final 14 points of the game came from the free throw line and it finished 21 of 26 from the stripe. The Coyotes made 19 of 21 over the last 11-plus minutes before Peterson missed two with less than a second remaining.
That was alright, though, as it didn’t allow Denver to rebound and get off a shot before the final buzzer sounded.
“We were up by 12 with 15 minutes to go and after a media time out that’s when you definitely have to go stretch it out,” Peterson said. “Us being a really old team, that’s got to be our thing moving forward.”
A 3-pointer by Triston Simpson – playing his third game after missing seven because of a knee injury – gave the Coyotes a 50-38 lead with 15 minutes remaining. They still led 61-51 at the 10-minute mark.
Denver kept it a six-to-nine-point margin until Jase Townsend – who matched Hagedorn for game scoring honors with 26 points – cut it to 73-68 on a jumper with 2:30 left. Townsend’s two free throws the next time down the court brought the Pioneers within three.
Denver still had a chance with possession and trailing 76-73 with 18 seconds left. Ade Murkey drew a foul and made one of two free throws, but USD’s Kelley was fouled on the rebound and made two free throws.
Two Townsend free throws with nine ticks left drew Denver within 78-76, but Kelley once again came through with two game-clinching free throws with seven seconds remaining.
“After losing some close games recently and getting Triston (Simpson) back on the floor, it was good to get a win,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “Both teams were coming in 0-2 and both teams were desperate to win.
“Hags played really well. Offensively, he did a good job. We were able to go to him down the stretch and Cody and Tyler played really well. I think our league is a wide-open race and there will be a lot of close games. Anybody can beat anybody.”
South Dakota dropped its first two Summit League games at Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne and had also lost two previous non-conference tilts to Northern Colorado (at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls) and Missouri-Kansas City (at home).
“I think having more bodies helped, (Matt) Johns and Triston being able to play really helped,” Lee said. “When we went on the road our guard, who have been really consistent all year, did not play well and tonight they played really well.
“It’s good to have somebody you can go to late in the game like Hags, who can make free throws. He did a good job on that and attacking the rim. We didn’t turn the ball over and for the most part made pretty good decisions down the stretch.”
The Coyotes came out sizzling, making 8 of 11 3-pointers to take a 38-31 halftime lead. Hagedorn and Kelley combined to hit 5 of 8 from the arc in the opening 20 minutes.
Denver – coached by Rodney Billups, the brother of former NBA star Chauncey Billups – lost despite shooting 52 percent from the field. The Pioneers haven’t won since Dec. 3 and get a rematch with USD on Jan. 30 in Denver.
South Dakota will be off until Saturday when it hosts Omaha.