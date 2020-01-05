USD men get much-needed win over Denver

“After losing some close games recently and getting Triston (Simpson) back on the floor, it was good to get a win,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “Both teams were coming in 0-2 and both teams were desperate to win.

“Hags played really well. Offensively, he did a good job. We were able to go to him down the stretch and Cody and Tyler played really well. I think our league is a wide-open race and there will be a lot of close games. Anybody can beat anybody.”

South Dakota dropped its first two Summit League games at Western Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne and had also lost two previous non-conference tilts to Northern Colorado (at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls) and Missouri-Kansas City (at home).

“I think having more bodies helped, (Matt) Johns and Triston being able to play really helped,” Lee said. “When we went on the road our guard, who have been really consistent all year, did not play well and tonight they played really well.

“It’s good to have somebody you can go to late in the game like Hags, who can make free throws. He did a good job on that and attacking the rim. We didn’t turn the ball over and for the most part made pretty good decisions down the stretch.”