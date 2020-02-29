USD men go out in style on Senior Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After that, South Dakota went on a 6-0 run, increasing its lead to 72-60. Stewart made five of eight shots in the second half, but the Fighting Hawks struggled after he left the game.

North Dakota, in fact, attempted only two shots in the last two minutes of the game. USD missed some free throws late in the game that would have made the spread larger.

The game was tied 39-39 at halftime before the Coyotes scored the first six points of the second half. North Dakota trimmed it to two points at the 17-minute mark but by the halfway point USD led 57-49. A layup by Kelley with 5:19 remaining made the score 66-55.

“This just means we play North Dakota again,” South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said. “Other than the tough start we played really well, winning seven in a row in league. That tournament is so wide open you never know what’s going to happen there.”

South Dakota snapped a three-game losing skid while North Dakota closed the regular season 13-17 overall and 7-9 in the conference.