USD men go out in style on Senior Day

VERMILLION, S.D. – Saturday’s regular-season finale wound up being a dress rehearsal for the South Dakota and North Dakota men’s basketball teams.
The two will square off again next Sunday (March 8) in the first round of the Summit League Tournament.
South Dakota secured the No. 3 seed in the league tourney with a 77-67 victory over the Fighting Hawks at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Game time for the rematch at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls is 8:30 p.m.
Tyler Peterson scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and all five starters wound up in double figures for the Coyotes, who finished the regular season 20-11 overall and 10-6 in the Summit League.
Triston Simpson added 15 points, Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude 14 points each and Cody Kelley 10 points on Senior Day when five seniors played their final home games.
USD, by the way, is the only team in the Summit League and one of less than 20 programs nationally that have all five starters averaging double figures.
North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart – the leading scorer in the Summit League – scored a game-high 19 points for his 23rd consecutive double-figure effort. Stewart, though, fouled out with four minutes remaining.
After that, South Dakota went on a 6-0 run, increasing its lead to 72-60. Stewart made five of eight shots in the second half, but the Fighting Hawks struggled after he left the game.
North Dakota, in fact, attempted only two shots in the last two minutes of the game. USD missed some free throws late in the game that would have made the spread larger.
The game was tied 39-39 at halftime before the Coyotes scored the first six points of the second half. North Dakota trimmed it to two points at the 17-minute mark but by the halfway point USD led 57-49. A layup by Kelley with 5:19 remaining made the score 66-55.
“This just means we play North Dakota again,” South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said. “Other than the tough start we played really well, winning seven in a row in league. That tournament is so wide open you never know what’s going to happen there.”
South Dakota snapped a three-game losing skid while North Dakota closed the regular season 13-17 overall and 7-9 in the conference.
“We’ve lost our last three so we knew we would have to go out there and play hard and get the win and some good mojo going into Sioux Falls,” Simpson said. “It feels good to finally win that 20th game, now we’re heading to the Summit Tournament and you have to win three to get to the NCAA Tournament and that’s our goal.”
Hagedorn, Simpson, Peterson, Kelley and Brandon Armstrong played their final home games for the Coyotes.
“This group has been together for a long time, I’ve been with them two years and it feels like I’ve been with them my whole career,” said Kelley, who transferred from the University of Wyoming. “We’ve been looking forward to this game. It was a little sad at first because we knew it was our last game in this arena, but it’s always good to go out on top.”
Umude and Kelley pulled down six rebounds apiece. The Coyotes scored 21 points off turnovers and made 19 of 26 free throws, compared to 5 of 10 for North Dakota.
North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
