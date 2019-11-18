USD men grind out fifth win

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota’s well-traveled and weary men’s basketball team picked up a grind-it-out win Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD downed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 71-56, improving its overall record to 5-0 with its second straight home triumph.
The Coyotes, still trying to catch up after a week-long trip to Hawaii, clamped on the defensive pressure against the Cougars in this one.
“I talked to our guys in a team meeting and film session today, it was our second game back from the Hawaii trip so we haven’t had a lot of time off and a lot of time to prepare,” South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. “I felt like it was going to be a grind-it-out game. We’re not going to go 16 of 23 from the 3 point line like we did the other night and tonight we didn’t shoot the ball very well.
“I talked to the guys about really good teams find different ways to win. Tonight it was at the defensive end. We took charges and held them to 37-percent shooting.”
Tyler Peterson gave the Coyotes a boost early and led the team with 15 points, while preseason Summit League player of the year Stanley Umude scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Tyler Hagedorn, who set a Summit League record by making all eight of his 3-point shots in an 88-69 win over Texas Southern last Friday, posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Triston Simpson was also in double figures with 12 points.
“Coach said coming in that they play hard and we have to learn how to win games like that where it comes down to just defense,” Umude said. “Some games you’re not going to be making shots, Hags is not going 8 for 8 every night. Just digging in on defense was the key to the win.”
SIUE made just 21 of 56 shots for 37.5 percent. The Coyotes weren’t a whole lot better, 24 of 51, or 47.1 percent, but they held a 36-28 rebound advantage and defended hard the entire contest.
Peterson made his first four shots to stake the Coyotes to an early 8-7 lead, but SIU eventually went in front 14-10.
Ty Chisholm started an 11-0 USD spurt with a bucket and ended it with a free throw, giving the Coyotes their biggest lead of the first half, 21-14.
It was still 27-20 at the 2:47 mark before Cam Williams made a 3-pointer and Brendon Jackson a bucket for the visitors.
USD sandwiched a 3-pointer by Simpson and close-range bucket by Hunter Goodrick around a thundering dunk by SIUE’s Jackson before the half ended.
Hagedorn, who made all eight of his 3-point attempts in USD’s 88-69 win over Texas Southern on Friday, nailed his first one again Monday. He finally missed, ending a streak of nine in a row from beyond the arc.
Umude ran off 10 points in a row five minutes into the second half, increasing a two-point lead to 10. SIUE trimmed the deficit to six points, but the Coyotes quickly got it back to double digits.
Brandon Armstrong nailed two 3-pointers in a row from the corner, basically shutting the door on SIUE, now 2-3 on the season.
“We start out 3-0 in Hawaii then win two on this homestand,” Lee said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better than to be 5-0. Now we go on the road for four. We have seven of our first nine games away from home so this is a big game for us.”
The Coyotes begin a four-game road swing at Arkansas Friday.