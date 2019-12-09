USD men pull away from Alabama State in 2nd half

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota men's basketball team had a sluggish first half, scoring only 27 points but still had a four-point lead over one-win Alabama State on Monday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

USD had a better second half, shooting 56.7 percent (17-of-30) and scored 46 points to pull away from Alabama State for a 73-59 victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USD improves to 8-3 overall and Alabama State is 1-7 on the season.

Stanley Umude finished 9-of-13 from the field to score 21 points. He added six rebounds and dished out five assists. Tyler Hagedorn had 18 points and six rebounds and Tyler Peterson had 12 points and six rebounds. Cody Kelley was only 1-of-6 from the field but he still had seven points and six assists.

Tobi Ewuosho led Alabama State with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Coyotes held Alabama State to 35 percent shooting (21-of-60). USD shot 50 percent (26-of-52) in the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0