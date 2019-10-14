JONESBORO, Ark. – South Dakota fired matching rounds of 296 in the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at the RidgePointe Country Club on Monday afternoon and sits in fourth place through 36 holes of action.
The Coyotes (296-296-592) are one of three Summit League schools competing in the event alongside Oral Roberts and Omaha. Host Arkansas State (280-275-555) leads the tournament by 13 strokes on the team leaderboard with 18 holes left to play, and the Red Wolves’ Julien Sale (72-65-137) holds a two-stroke lead over Oral Roberts’ Dustin Hasley on the player leaderboard.
Matt Tolan led the South Dakota card on the day with a strong showing of 142 (72-70) in his first two rounds. Tolan’s second-round 70 was his fourth under-par round of the fall and has him in seventh place on the leaderboard heading into the final round on Tuesday on the par-72, 6,565-yard layout.
Justin Kolb fired a 75 in his opening round before returning with a career-best 18-hole score of 71 in his second round. Kolb is tied for 16th at 146 through 36 holes and could match or better his career-best 54-hole total by shooting at least a 78 on Tuesday.
Up next for South Dakota was Jacob Michel (75-76-151), who is tied for 39th after day one, and Scott Fudenberg (74-80-154), who is tied for 51st.
Rounding out the card on Monday was Ben Hicks, whose 157 (78-79) has him in a tie for 60th.
Hunter Paugh is also competing in the event as an individual for the Coyotes and tallied a 161 (81-80) on the opening day of play.
South Dakota will return to action tomorrow morning starting at 8:45 a.m. for the final round of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.