USD men suffer first home loss

VERMILLION, S.D. – Something is amiss with the South Dakota men’s basketball team and – although it’s been going on for a little while now – it’s happening at the wrong time.
“We’ve got some issues right now and they’ve got to be straightened out,” USD Coach Todd Lee said. “Unfortunately we’ve got some veterans who don’t compete all the time. We’ve talked about it, met about it and watched film about it, but until that gets straightened out…
“Obviously we’re shorthanded without Triston (Simpson), one of our leaders and a point guard and Hunter Goodrick, who leads us off the bench in minutes and points. But we have a lot of soul searching to do with the group we have right now and we have to get better.”
Unheralded Missouri-Kansas City, which hadn’t won a road game all season and was middling along with a sub-.500 record, beat the Coyotes 78-75 on a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Reserve Jahshire Hardnett hit his only shot of the game, pulling up for a long 3-pointer after USD’s Ty Chishom had tied it with a layup with seven seconds left.
South Dakota (9-5) suffered its second straight loss and first at home this season. The Coyotes erased an 18-point deficit in the final 15 minutes but still fell in its final game before the start of the grueling Summit League schedule.
Tyler Hagedorn did all he could to rally the troops, scoring 20 of his game-high 29 points in the final 11 minutes. But the Coyotes couldn’t overcome a torrid shooting performance by the Kangaroos, who made 63 percent of their shots and hopped into Christmas with a 7-7 overall mark.
“We’re on a really bad streak right now,” Hagedorn said. “We don’t show up a couple days ago against Northern Colorado (87-68 loss in Sioux Falls on Friday) and in the first half and the first four minutes of the second half tonight. That’s really the result of the game.
“It was a great comeback in the last 15 minutes of the second half but the game was won in the first half. They were playing tougher than us, harder than us. Ultimately they wanted to win the game more than we did.”
Jordan Giles scored a career-high 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting, while Brandon McKissic added 19 points while making 9 of 11 shots.
Giles, who entered the game averaging 6.4 points, tossed in 20 by halftime, making 9 of 10 shots. McKissic sank all five of his attempts and Kansas City forged a 42-35 lead at intermission.
It took the Coyotes five minutes to score at the start of the second half and by that time the ‘Roos had inflated their advantage to 53-35.
That’s when Hagedorn began to assert himself offensively. His basket with 10:45 left trimmed it to single digits at 56-48 and the 6-foot-10 senior drained back-to-back 3-pointers to pull USD within 68-66 with 3:55 left in the game.
Cody Kelley played all 40 minutes and scored 15 points and his take on the team’s recent problems was a bit different.
“We either win or we run out of time, we don’t lose,” Kelley said. “We look at it optimistically, we ran out of time tonight. Obviously the numbers are horrible but they don’t always reflect what you feel out there as a player.
“The problem is when you have five guys on the floor, you need all five guys to be in unison and playing ball the right way. There’s nothing you really turn around, this is our season and we dropped a game, boo hoo, that’s the way I look at it. We’re going to come back to work because that’s what you do. When something doesn’t go your way you have two options, you either let it define you or you work through it and come back to work.”
The Coyotes open Summit League play on the road Dec. 29 at Western Illinois and play at Fort Wayne on the first day of 2020.