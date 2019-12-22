USD men suffer first home loss

“We either win or we run out of time, we don’t lose,” Kelley said. “We look at it optimistically, we ran out of time tonight. Obviously the numbers are horrible but they don’t always reflect what you feel out there as a player.

“The problem is when you have five guys on the floor, you need all five guys to be in unison and playing ball the right way. There’s nothing you really turn around, this is our season and we dropped a game, boo hoo, that’s the way I look at it. We’re going to come back to work because that’s what you do. When something doesn’t go your way you have two options, you either let it define you or you work through it and come back to work.”