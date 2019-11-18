USD men win second straight home game, move to 5-0

“Coach said coming in that they play hard and we have to learn how to win games like that where it comes down to just defense,” Umude said. “Some games you’re not going to be making shots, Hags is not going 8 for 8 every night. Just digging in on defense was the key to the win.”

SIUE made just 21 of 56 shots for 37.5 percent. The Coyotes weren’t a whole lot better, 24 of 51, or 47.1 percent, but they held a 36-28 rebound advantage and defended hard the entire contest.

Peterson made his first four shots to stake the Coyotes to an early 8-7 lead, but SIU eventually went in front 14-10.

Ty Chisholm started an 11-0 USD spurt with a bucket and ended it with a free throw, giving the Coyotes their biggest lead of the first half, 21-14.

It was still 27-20 at the 2:47 mark before Cam Williams made a 3-pointer and Brendon Jackson a bucket for the visitors.

USD sandwiched a 3-pointer by Simpson and close-range bucket by Hunter Goodrick around a thundering dunk by SIUE’s Jackson before the half ended.

Hagedorn, who made all eight of his 3-point attempts in USD’s 88-69 win over Texas Southern on Friday, nailed his first one again Monday. He finally missed, ending a streak of nine in a row from beyond the arc.