USD moves on to NIVC semifinals

VERMILLION -- The South Dakota volleyball team was pushed to five sets against UT-Arlington but the Coyotes came away with the victory, advancing to the NIVC semifinals with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 victory on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

USD improves to 30-2 on the season and ends UT Arlington's season with a 20-14 record. It's the first time South Dakota has recorded 30 victories in a season.

Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with 23 kills on 50 attacks. She hit .340 in the match. Sami Slaughter followed with 13 kills and Elizabeth Loschen followed with 12 kills as she hit .381 on 21 attacks. Loschen also had eight block assists and Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Madison Harms had eight kills on 17 attacks for a .353 hitting percentage. She also had eight block assists.

Madison Jurgens added 55 assists and Anne Rasmussen had 17 digs. Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven kills, one solo block and five block assists.

USD now awaits its next opponent in the semifinals.

