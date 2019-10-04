VERMILLION, S.D. -- A well-rested and much more healthy South Dakota team starts Missouri Valley Football Conference play Saturday at home against Indiana State.
The Coyotes (1-3) are coming off a bye week after picking up their first victory of the season at Northern Colorado. They had a strong defensive performance in that game and will regain the services of three key performers in the secondary.
Cornerbacks Mark Collins Jr., Bakhari Goodson and Cameron Tisdale are expected to play. Collins was injured in a season-opening loss to Montana while Goodson and Tisdale each missed the last couple of outings because of injury.
USD limited Northern Colorado to 223 yards of total offense in a 14-6 triumph in Greeley, Colorado, two weeks ago.
“We played our best game of the year defensively,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “Our guys had a real good plan and our kids really executed that plan. It started first with being able to not allow them to run the football and played a lot better on the perimeter. And our ability to put consistent pressure on the quarterback was beneficial as well.”
The Coyotes put together two long scoring drives, scoring on a pass from Austin Simmons to Connor Hermann and a 12-yard run by Ben Klett. The defense had sacks from five different players and held Northern Colorado to 37 rushing yards.
“We still think we can be a much more consistent offensive team,” Nielson said. “We’ve had opportunities in all four of our first games to put additional points on the board. We need to be a team that capitalizes on those situations better than what we have.
“When you get to the Valley schedule all of those scoring opportunities are vital, whether it’s converting in the red zone or even to the point where we missed a few field goal attempts. We did some extra work on special teams during the off week.”
If past history is any indication, Saturday’s Dakota Days game will be exciting. Indiana State won in triple overtime, 51-48, last season in Terre Haute, Indiana, and 33-30 in double overtime there in 2016.
The 2-2 Sycamores, however, will be without starting quarterback Ryan Boyle, the 2018 MVFC Newcomer of the Year. Boyle suffered a torn ACL and has been replaced by redshirt sophomore Kurtis Wilderman, who threw his first collegiate passes last week and is making his first career start.
Nielson feels the bye week came at a good time for his team as it prepares for the rugged conference slate.
“It’s allowed us to get some guys back that may not have been available to us if we had played on Saturday,” Nielson said. “It also allowed us to focus on some things we need to improve on as a team. We focused on some improvement things as well as looking ahead to Indiana State.
“I think we’re a better football team than we were at the start of the year. We’re coming off a game that allowed us to build some confidence, which we needed, and now moving into the conference schedule it’s kind of that brand new season.”
Kody Case, tied for the Valley lead in touchdown catches, is also expected to return after missing the last two games because of an injury. Case had six catches for 68 yards against Oklahoma before being hurt. He dressed for the Northern Colorado game but did not play.
Indiana State’s Peterson Kerlegrand has ignited a rushing game that has averaged better than 200 yards per game. The Sycamores boast the nation’s 15th-best defense through four games and its last two foes have combined for just 179 yards passing. Linebacker Jonas Griffith is a returning All-American who led the conference in tackles last season.
“They’re an experienced team that had a really good year last year,” Nielson said. “A team that did a great job in the league winning close games. They’re really well-coached and fundamentally sound and don’t make a lot of mistakes.
“One of the keys so far for them is they generate a lot of turnovers and have done a good job of keeping people out of the end zone. They return a lot of experience offensively with five redshirt senior offensive linemen, a team that likes to run the football but also has some talented perimeter people.”
South Dakota, by the way, is 64-33-5 all-time on Dakota Days and has won 14 of its last 18 homecoming contests.