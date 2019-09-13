VERMILLION, S.D. – A humbling but positive trip to remember for the University of South Dakota football team is now in the rearview mirror.
Fresh off a one-sided loss at Oklahoma, the Coyotes return to the DakotaDome to host a relatively new program in Houston Baptist.
A member of the Southland Conference, Houston Baptist didn’t start playing college football until the 2014 season. In fact, this is Houston Baptist’s first matchup with a Missouri Valley Football Conference foe.
Before completely turning the page on a 70-14 shellacking at the hands of the fourth-ranked Sooners, USD Coach Bob Nielson reflected on his program’s rare opportunity to compete against a national powerhouse.
“Oklahoma, as we knew going in, is as advertised. They are a very good offensive football team and a very good team overall,” Nielson said. “We came out and competed very, very hard. Actually if not for a play or two we had a chance to make it a very competitive half. We didn’t capitalize on a couple of opportunities whether getting them off the field on third and long or putting some points on the board ourselves when we had the opportunity.
“Then in the third quarter, it was a combination of us making some mistakes and them capitalizing on those mistakes that really separated that game. I think our guys hung in there. We showed the ability in the third quarter to move the football with a fair amount of consistency and our guys battled until the end.”
Overall, the fourth-year USD coach continued, it was a positive experience.
“You worry about if a game like that will damage your psyche or confidence, but I don’t think in any way, shape or form that happened,” Nielson said. “We got a chance to compete against some of the best individual talent we’ll play against this year and we had our own fair share of highlights in doing that, which hopefully just does the opposite, demonstrates to our guys just how well we are able to play and the level we are able to compete at and that we have to do that on a highly consistent basis.”
Keep in mind, the Coyotes also dropped their season opener to FCS No. 18 Montana, 31-17, so they’re looking to start a new winning streak at home.
Houston Baptist narrowly missed getting the program’s biggest victory to date in its season opener, falling to FBS foe UTEP 36-34 and rolled past NAIA foe Texas Wesleyan 58-13 last week. HBU has lost its last 19 games against FCS foes dating back to the start of the 2017 season.
Offensive consistency is one thing South Dakota needs to establish, although it put together a pair of 75-yard scoring drives against Oklahoma. Converting on third down has been an issue in the first two games.
Defensively, the Coyotes have struggled on the perimeter defensively.
“We’ve given up too many big plays,” Nielson said. “We’ve given up plays on critical third-down situations where we’ve had chances to get the opposing team off the field. We’re going to get tested in both of those areas this week.”
A bright spot thus far has been the performance of redshirt sophomore Kody Case, who has 17 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Simmons has passed for at least two scores in three consecutive games dating back to last season.
“I thought Austin played well, particularly in the last three quarters last week,” Nielson said. “He played with a great deal of confidence and did a really good job of delivering the football and gave our receivers the opportunity to make yards after the catch.”
All-American defensive end Darin Greenfield recorded his 20th career sack and Nielson said the Coyotes put consistent pressure on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“Our front guys held up really well,” Nielson said. “You look at the big plays they made, a lot of them were where we missed tackles on the perimeter.”
The defense will be put to a test by a Houston Baptist squad that runs a spread offense that plays a lot with four wide receivers. Quarterback Bailey Zappe has five touchdowns in two games this season.
Interestingly, USD played two Southland Conference teams – Nicholls and Sam Houston State – in the 2017 FCS playoffs. Overall, Houston Baptist is the seventh Southland Conference team the Coyotes have met.
“The conference is known for high-powered offense and they certainly represent that with their ability to distribute the football with their passing game and with a talented running back to go along with it,” Nielson said.