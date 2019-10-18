VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota Coyotes have had plenty of success on both sides of the football during a three-game win streak that has evened their record at 3-3.
USD has outscored its last three foes 97-16 and outgained them 1,364-75, but the sledding gets a bit tougher on Saturday with a trip to Northern Iowa.
UNI is also 3-3 overall but its three losses are to Iowa State (three overtimes), FCS No. 5 Weber State and top-ranked defending national champion North Dakota State.
The Panthers have long relied on a stingy defense, but they’ve also got some playmakers on offense to contend with.
A lot of the same things that have clicked for the Coyotes in their recent run of success were evident again in a 45-10 win at Missouri State last week.
“We’re playing with some consistency,” South Dakota Coach Bob Nielson said. “We talk about improving every week and there were certainly some areas we improved last week from the week before and we just have to keep doing that.”
A rejuvenated rushing attack that has had the Coyotes outrush their opponents 738-141 has been a major key of late. That has opened things up for quarterback Austin Simmons, who continues to put up impressive numbers.
“Being balanced is definitely been something we’ve been striving to be better at,” Nielson said. “This week was a good example of being effective with the run set up some play-action pass opportunities for some easy touchdowns. We have to continue to find that balance to be the most effective offense we can be.”
Quarterback Austin Simmons (236 yards) and tailback Kai Henry (211 yards) had paced the ground attack of late. Simmons has passed for 622 yards and six touchdowns in the three-game win streak.
Simmons leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing and completed 15 of 21 for 228 and his second four-touchdown performance in the last four games. He was 34-of-47 for 328 yards and two scores against UNI last season.
You have free articles remaining.
“He is making good decisions,” Nielson said. “The ability for him to make some plays with his feet as well as in the passing game is something that sets him apart. At the same time I thought he was real efficient throwing the football on Saturday.”
USD’s linebacking corps turned in a stellar performance at Missouri State. Redshirt freshman Jakari Starling led the team with a career-high eight tackles while Jack Cochrane was second on the team in tackles. He returned an interception to the 4-yard line to set up a touchdown and also recovered a fumble.
“This was really the first game where we were able to put together multiple turnovers through short field possessions for our offense,” Nielson said. “The offense took advantage of those to build that big first-half lead.”
The Coyotes scored 24 points in the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a 31-7 halftime lead at Missouri State.
South Dakota has outgained UNI six times in the last seven meetings, but the Panthers have a 5-2 record in those games. UNI won 42-28 in Vermillion last season.
USD is looking to start 3-0 in conference play for the second time in the last three seasons, but is shooting for two road wins in the Valley in the same season for the first time.
“Going on the road is sometimes difficult, you have to generate your own emotion and enthusiasm, you don’t have the crowd to help you,” Nielson said. “I thought our guys did that even after some things went bad for us in the opening minutes. The response for our guys to make plays both offensively and defensively was something that showed character and hopefully those experiences help when you go on the road next time, which is this week.”
Redshirt freshman Will McElvain has thrown nine touchdown passes against just one interception this season. Senior Trevor Allen has 76 carries for 284 yards and Isaiah Weston leads the Valley with 510 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The Panthers have yet to allow a 300-yard passer and NDSU was the first team to surpass 101 rushing yards. UNI’s front seven has accounted for 17 sacks and 47 tackles-for-loss, including Elerson Smith, who has 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss.
“They’re a really good football team and always play well at home,” Nielson said. “They do a great job both offensively and defensively, a team that’s tough to score on so you have to value every possession.”