AUSTIN, Texas -- University of South Dakota's Chris Nilsen is now a three-time NCAA pole vault champion.
On Wednesday, Nilsen had to defend his NCAA Outdoor pole vault title against against LSU's Mondo Duplantis, who had the highest jump in the nation this season of 19-8.25. Nilsen's best jump this season was 19-2.75.
Nilsen saved his best for the NCAA Outdoor championships this season, though. He jumped a new personal best 19-6.25 to win the national title over Duplantis. Nilsen's jump is also an NCAA Outdoor championships record.
Nilsen guaranteed himself a tip-three finish after clearing 19-0.25. Then Nilsen and Duplantis remained the final two and the bar moved to 19-4.25. Both cleared the height but Nilsen was the only one of the two to clear 19-6.25 to defend his NCAA Outdoor national title.
Nilsen is also an NCAA Indoor national champion.