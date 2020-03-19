USD's Ciara Duffy earns honorable mention All-American, NAIA releases All-American lists

South Dakota women's basketball player Ciara Duffy earned an All-American honorable mention honor on Thursday and Morningside's Tyler Borchers was named an NAIA first-team All-American. Both were a number of area players who landed on All-American lists.
USD senior guard received All-American status from the Associated Press. Duffy becomes the first Coyotes women's basketball player to garner any All-American recognition since the move to NCAA Division I. She's the first Summit League athlete to receive honorable mention since 2014-15.
Duffy was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and the Summit League Player of the Year earlier this month.
Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in her senior season. She shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from behind the arc. She is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She finished third all-time in scoring in USD's history.
She helped No. 11/17 USD to a 30-2 record, an undefeated Summit League regular-season title and a tournament title.
After being a second-team NAIA All-American last season, Morningside's Borchers was named an NAIA first-team All-American selection this season.
The senior center from Le Mars helped lead the Mustangs to a Great Plains Athletic Conference title with a 18-2 record. Overall, Morningside was 27-3 and was ranked No. 3 overall to end the season.
Borchers ranked fourth in the nation with a 62.8 field goal percentage. He averaged 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also had 59 assists and 27 blocks.
Junior teammate Zach Imig was named an honorable mention All-American. The Mustang guard was 15th in the nation with a 57.5 field goal percentage and he was 23rd in the nation with 131 assists. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb was an honorable mention All-American last season and climbed to a second-team NAIA All-American as a senior.
Lamb was fifth in the nation in scoring at 23.8 points per game. He was also sixth in the nation in free throw percentage (88.6 percent) and he was 10th in the nation with 100 3-pointers made. Lamb averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and had 61 assists.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell and Dordt's Erika Feenstra were both named NAIA women's third-team All-Americans.
Feenstra, a junior forward, was fourth in the nation with a 60.4 field goal percentage and she was 22nd in the nation with 17.6 points per game. She was 33rd in the nation with an 80.8 free throw percentage. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and helped Dordt to a 24-8 record.
Mitchell made the third-most 3-pointers in the nation with 114 and she was 17th in the nation with 549 points this season. She added 71 assists and 56 steals and helped the Mustangs to a 23-10 record.
Northwestern junior Sammy Blum was an NAIA women's honorable mention All-American. She was fifth in the nation with an 86.4 free throw percentage and she was 32nd in the nation with 72 3-pointers. She averaged 15.6 points per game and had 82 assists and 39 steals.
Dordt's Garrett Franken and Northwestern's Trent Hillbrands were both named NAIA men's honorable mention All-Americans. Franken, a junior guard, averaged 15.9 points per and 7.5 rebounds per game. He also had 62 assists. Hilbrands, a junior guard, was 19th in the nation with 90 3-pointers made and 31st in the nation with a 44.1 3-point percentage. He averaged 17.8 points per game and also had 74 assists.