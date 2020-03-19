USD's Ciara Duffy earns honorable mention All-American, NAIA releases All-American lists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Borchers ranked fourth in the nation with a 62.8 field goal percentage. He averaged 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also had 59 assists and 27 blocks.

Junior teammate Zach Imig was named an honorable mention All-American. The Mustang guard was 15th in the nation with a 57.5 field goal percentage and he was 23rd in the nation with 131 assists. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb was an honorable mention All-American last season and climbed to a second-team NAIA All-American as a senior.

Lamb was fifth in the nation in scoring at 23.8 points per game. He was also sixth in the nation in free throw percentage (88.6 percent) and he was 10th in the nation with 100 3-pointers made. Lamb averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and had 61 assists.

Morningside's Sierra Mitchell and Dordt's Erika Feenstra were both named NAIA women's third-team All-Americans.

Feenstra, a junior forward, was fourth in the nation with a 60.4 field goal percentage and she was 22nd in the nation with 17.6 points per game. She was 33rd in the nation with an 80.8 free throw percentage. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and helped Dordt to a 24-8 record.