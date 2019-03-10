SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the last few games of the regular season, South Dakota has been playing as well as any team in the Summit League.
The Coyotes didn’t put together the same type of performance on Sunday, though, in their first-round Summit League tournament game against Purdue Fort Wayne.
USD coach Todd Lee summed up the team’s 96-70 season-ending loss to the third-seeded Mastodons, who came into the tournament on a four-game losing streak, as embarrassing.
“That was tough. It wasn’t from any lack of preparation. I thought we had a good week of practice. Embarrassed is a strong word but I think everybody feels embarrassed with what happened,” Lee said. “Fort Wayne is a great team and they are capable of putting it on you. … It’s not the way you want to end the season.”
The game got of hand quickly. Dylan Carl drilled a 3-pointer on Purdue Fort Wayne’s first possession and by the 15:15 mark of the first half, the Mastodons were up 16-5.
By the end of the game, Mastodon senior John Konchar completed the first triple-double in Summit League tournament history with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the ‘Dons hit a tournament record 16 3-pointers in the 26-point win.
“To give up 16 three’s against a team, we intentionally tried to guard the 3-point line. I know it doesn’t look like it,” Lee said. “We did not compete at the defensive end of the floor and we’ve been playing well at the defensive end of the floor.”
Purdue Fort Wayne shot 57.9 percent from the field (33-of-57) and six different players - Konchar, Dylan Carl (10), Matt Holba (15), Kason Harrell (21), Dee Montgomery (11) and Marcus DeBerry (10) - all finished in double-figures.
“They hit a ton of shots. Everybody was making shots,” Lee said. “It was a combination of them making shots and I got the feeling, and we were fighting it, that some of the guys were trying to make a play on their own instead of moving the ball, creating shots for each other.”
Things were just as ugly on the offensive end of the court for USD in the first half. The Coyotes shot 28.6 percent (10-of-35) in the first half with Stanley Umude, who finished with 21 points, hitting five of the team’s 10 field goals before halftime.
USD did shoot better in the second half, scoring 45 points on 43.2 percent (16-of-37) shooting, but the hole was too big to dig out of, especially since the Mastodons continued to hit shots after the half.
“I think we were just really stagnant on offense. We made them look like a lot better defensive team than they are tonight,” USD junior Triston Simpson said. “Missing layups, missing three’s, it just wasn’t the way we’ve been playing. It just wasn’t us.”
It was a trying season for Lee and the Coyotes in his first season as the head coach. Last season’s star Matt Mooney announced he was going to become a graduate transfer and has since become a key piece on Texas Tech’s team, which is a top-10 team in the nation currently.
Tyler Hagedorn, a second-team All-Summit pick last season, wasn’t able to play a single game because of an injury and for much of the season, USD played short-handed. Sometimes with only six players in a game.
But USD seemed to be hitting its stride coming into the Summit tournament, winning four of its last five games with the only loss a come from behind win by South Dakota State at Frost Arena.
The last season stretch gives the team, which finished 13-17, a glimmer of hope for next season even though this season ended in such rough fashion.
“We went through a rough patch in the season, especially conference. I am proud of the team and my guys, we never held our head too low. We showed up for practice ready to work and ready to get better,” said Simpson, who scored 12 points. “We won four out of last five which was good to see but we laid an egg tonight.”
While the season ended for USD, the Mastodons had the look of a team on a mission on Sunday. In head coach Jon Coffman’s first four seasons, the ‘Dons have qualified for the NIT once and the CIT three teams.
SDSU, the top seed, was knocked out of the tournament on Saturday. Omaha had to fight for a first-round win over North Dakota. Purdue Fort Wayne looked like the strongest team in the first round.
“We are very capable of winning the Summit League,” Konchar said. “If we make our shots and just play defense really well like we did in the first half when we only gave up 25 points, if we do that, it’s a great chance for us.”
The Mastodons revolve around Konchar, who recorded the first triple-double in Summit League tournament history.
“It’s pretty cool. We got the win and that’s all I care about,” Konchar said.
Now for Purdue Fort Wayne, it’s onto the next round against North Dakota State as Coffman tries not to look too far ahead.
“We’ve had success because we are not outcome driven and have looked at next play and focus on our daily process. When you start to worry too much about the past or look to the future, you miss a moment,” Coffman said. “Today I thought we tried to win every play. … I don’t want the season to end. I just want to keep playing. I love these guys.”