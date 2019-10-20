WEST FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota sophomore Hudson Wilkerson swept both diving competitions during the two-day Minnesota State Moorhead Penta Duals held Friday and Saturday inside Hulbert Aquatic Center.
Wilkerson scored a new personal best 312.70 on the one-meter board to post an NCAA Zone Qualifying score. He added a victory as well in the three-meter event with a score of 284.80 points.
The Coyote men’s squad posted a 3-1 dual mark over the two days while the women’s team went 1-3 swimming against St. Cloud State and Northern Michigan.
During Friday’s competition the South Dakota men swept St. Cloud State (151-71) and Northern Michigan (114-109).
Jake Leichner swam to victory in the 200 IM in 1:54.96 while the 200 free relay foursome of Zach Kopp, Cooper Fuchs, Brady Torborg and Charlie Bean also touched the wall first in 1:24.12.
Leichner added a runner-up finish in the 200 breaststroke (2:07.18) while fellow sophomore Charlie Bean recorded a pair of second-place finishes, clocking 1:44.18 in the 200 free and 47.14 in the 100 free. Fuchs, a freshman, touched the wall second in the 50 free (21.51) while Jacob Won also had a second-place effort in the 500 free (4:46.11).
The quartet of Torborg, Leichner, Won and Fuchs finished second in the 200 medley relay in 1:34.54 while diver Seth O’Dea finished second behind teammate Wilkerson in both diving events, scoring 255.20 on the three-meter board and 248.40 on the one-meter board.
The Coyote women split a pair of duals during Friday’s competition, downing St. Cloud State (127-97) while falling to Northern Michigan (137-87).
South Dakota finished second in both relays contest, the 200 medley and 200 free while individual runner-up finishes came from Meghan Atwell (50 free), Sabrina Sabadeanu (200 IM) and Lucie Anderson (200 back).
Haley Pederson finished second in the three-meter diving event with 246.35 while adding a third on the one-meter board with a score of 248.40.
The Coyote men split a pair of duals during Saturday’s events, downing St. Cloud State (129-112) while falling to Northern Michigan (137-106). The women’s team dropped a pair of duals to St. Cloud State (152-90) and Northern Michigan (177-65).
The men’s team finished second in both relays, the 400 medley and 400 free while individual runner-up performances came from Won (400 IM), Bean (100 free) and Ben Kopp (100 back).
The Coyotes host the USD Quad-Duals at Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on November 1-2.