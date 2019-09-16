DES MOINES, Iowa – Jana Lazarevic advanced to the championship match as South Dakota women’s tennis opened its fall season at the Drake Invitational.
Lazarevic, a junior, won three matches in the Flight A Singles draw before falling in the title match to Esther Thebault of Wichita State.
Lazarevic, the Coyotes No. 1 singles player last spring, posted wins over Harri Proudfoot of Northern Iowa (4-6, 6-4, 6-2), Sandra Honigova of Wichita State (5-7, 7-6, 7-5) and Kate Krueger of Creighton (7-6, 6-1).
Lazarevic also teamed with Sille Tranberg to go 2-2 and finish fourth in the Flight A doubles draw. The duo posted an 8-7 win over the Drake team of Carmen Palumbo and Maria Tatarnikova and an 8-5 win over Augustana’s Laura Arce Vieyra and Taylor Jackson. Lazarevic/Tranberg fell in the semifinals to Wichita State’s Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva and Thebault.
Sille Tranberg, also competing in Flight A singles, posted a 2-2 mark earning wins over Kim Zizek of Northern Iowa and Taylor Jackson of Augustana.
Emma Tranberg teamed with Augustina Diaz to register a 2-1 mark in Flight B doubles. The duo posted wins over Kapelevich and Tiemeyer of Omaha and Neville and Webb from Drake before falling in the semifinals.
Berta Girbau, playing in Flight B singles, and Nanette Nylund, playing in Flight C singles, each posted 1-1 marks.