OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota junior Jana Lazarevic captured the Flight A Singles title during the Creighton Invitational that concluded a two-day run on Saturday.
Lazarevic posted three wins, only dropping one set, on way to securing the championship.
She opened the event with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Northern Iowa’s Harri Proudfoot and downed Creighton’s Sarah Wilcox in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0. She then needed a 10-7 tiebreak triumph to claim the title over Creighton’s Katie Krueger after the two had split the first two sets, 6-3 and 2-6.
Lazarevic teamed with freshman Berta Girbau and the duo recorded a pair of wins in the Flight A Doubles to reach the title match.
You have free articles remaining.
The pair defeated Ochotorena/Jansson from North Dakota (7-5) to open the tourney before turning back Valentine/Potockova of Gustavus Adolphus (6-4). The duo dropped the championship match to Creighton’s Wilcox/Krueger.
Girbau, playing in the Flight B Singles, posted a 2-1 mark and finished third.
She opened the tourney with a 6-3, 2-6 (10-8) win over North Dakota’s Nina Zoravkovic before falling in the semifinal to Creighton’s Emma Gener. She posted a 6-3, 6-3 win over Erin Epperson of Creighton in the third-place match.