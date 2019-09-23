LARAMIE, Wy. -- Nanette Nylund advanced to the championship match at Wyoming as South Dakota women’s tennis placed a player in the finals for the second consecutive tournament to begin the fall season.
Nylund, the team’s lone senior, fell in the Flight B championship match to Wyoming’s Oleksandra Balaba, 6-3, 7-5. Nylund had posted wins over Central Oklahoma’s Mariona Franco (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) and Wyoming’s Clara Mansart (6-3, 4-6, 6-0). She earned a walkover in the semifinals as she was set to face South Dakota teammate Emma Tranberg.
Tranberg, a junior, posted a pair of wins to reach the semifinals, beating Central Oklahoma’s Lotte Lesscher and Wyoming’s Zarah Mughal (7-6, 7-5).
Eesha Varma, a freshman, earned her first collegiate victories while participating in Flight B singles. She dropped her opening round match to Colorado State’s Anastasiia Kotsyuba (6-3, 6-2), but proceeded to post a 2-1 mark during consolation play.
Varma defeated Air Force’s Shailla Alda (7-6, 7-6) and Montana State’s Daphne Haverkamp (6-2, 6-3) before falling to Wyoming’s Mughal (6-0, 6-2).
The doubles duo of Nylund and Varma posted a 2-1 mark during competition in Flight B doubles. After falling in the opening round, the pair posted consolation wins over Central Oklahoma’s Franco/Lesscher (6-2) and Gribi/Penn (6-4).
Jana Lazarevic and Sille Tranberg teamed in the Flight A doubles to post a 1-1 mark, earning a win over Montana State’s Frisam/Van Baelen (6-3).
Emma Tranberg and Berta Girbau also posted a 1-1 mark while playing Flight B doubles, downing Central Oklahoma’s Gribli/Penn (6-3).
The Coyotes travel to Omaha to participate in the Creighton Invite this Friday and Saturday.