SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — University of South Dakota junior Abby Ripperda became the third Coyotes runner to win an individual title at the Augustana Twilight in five years on Friday, leading South Dakota to its fourth-straight women's team title at Yankton Trail Park.
Ripperda edged out Iowa Western's Faith Chepengat at the finish to capture the Augustana Twilight in 16 minutes, 47 seconds, for 5,000 meters. The time breaks Megan Billington's meet record and Coyote course record from last season.
Ripperda also clocked faster than her track personal best for 5,000 meters of 16:49.83 from last spring. Perhaps the most impressive feat is her improvement from this same meet a year ago, dropping more than two minutes off her time along with improving 36 places in the field.
Senior Kianna Stewart placed sixth in the field after crossing the finish line in 17:39.20. Stewart improved 30 seconds from 2018 and moved up six places to finish as the Coyotes' second runner. She clocked the fifth-fastest time by a Coyote on the course.
The Coyotes packed it in shortly after, sweeping 10th through 14th place in the field. Junior Laura Nelson paced the group with a clocking of 17:47.91. Sophomore Maddie Lavin finished 11th in 17:50.75 and junior Kelsi Kearney rounded out the scorers in 12th with a time of 18:03.19. Junior Jonna Bart and sophomore Haley Arens took 13th and 14th, respectively, to wrap up USD's top-seven.
South Dakota totaled 40 points to win its fourth title. Runner-up Nebraska tallied 67 points while host Augustana took third with 98 points.
Morningside holds its own
The Morningside College men's squad put two runners in the individual first 100, while the women nearly notched a top-100 placing at the Augustana University Twilight meet.
Junior Ro Paschal raced to a 43rd-place finish of 20 minutes, 12 seconds and Connor Ritz crossed the finish line in the four-mile at 20:30.14.
In the 5000-meter race, freshman Rachel Kenny crossed the finish line at Yankton Trail Park in 20:02.79, winding up just 12 slots shy of the 5K first 100.
Nash's women's team tallied 109 points, less than 20 shy of the best 10.
Hendricks leads Red Raiders
Northwestern junior Dylan Hendricks ended up with a 35th-place finish, as he crossed the finish line in 20:05.55 during the four-mile race.
Joshua Starr was 83rd (20:39.10).
The Red Raiders' top women's runner on Friday was Breanna Harthoorn, who was 57th (19:18.17).
WSC leaders nearly miss top-100
The top two runners for the Wayne State cross country team were Allie Rosener (105th, 19:59.90) on the women's side, and its top men's runner was senior Dylan Kessler, who finished 113th in 21:03.12.