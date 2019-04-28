NEWTON, Kan. – South Dakota junior Scott Fudenberg completed the opening round of the Summit League Championship tied for second place after shooting a 70 on Sunday. As a team, the Coyotes are in fourth place with 298 shots at Sand Creek Station Golf Club.
Fudenberg is one of five players in the field to be under par after 18 holes with his 2-under-par 70. He totaled five birdies along with 10 pars, picking right up where he left last year’s championship. In the 2018 edition at the same course, Fudenberg placed third overall shooting 4-over-par.
Junior Matt Tolan shot 2-over-par with 74 strokes to enter round two tied for 13th while sophomore Tate Arends is tied for 22nd with 76 shots. Sophomore Jacob Michel is tied for 31st with 78 strokes with senior Tommy Vining rounding out the Coyote scoring with 79 strokes and in 35th place.
South Dakota’s 298 strokes are 10-over-par, just six strokes behind third place Denver with 292 shots. Oral Roberts and South Dakota State share the 18-hole lead with 290 strokes each. Jared Nicolls of SDSU is the leader in the clubhouse with 68 shots at 4-under-par.
Due forecasted storms on Tuesday, the final 36 holes will be played on Monday. The second round gets underway at 8 a.m. with the third round to follow.