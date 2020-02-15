USD's Senior ties program mark in 60-meter hurdles

AMES, Iowa — Coyote freshman Brithton Senior tied South Dakota’s program record for the 60-meter hurdles to win the event at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday inside the Lied Center.
Senior clocked 7.77 seconds, two-hundredths of a second faster than his time from earlier this season, to tie the South Dakota program record held by hurdles coach Teivaskie Lewin. Lewin was an All-American in the event in 2015. Fellow freshman Hugo Morvan clocked 8.12 seconds to finish fourth.
Junior Callie Henrich won the shot put with a throw of 49-9 ¾. Coyote freshman Meredith Clark finished runner-up in the event with a throw of 47-1 ½.
Senior Zack Anderson placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 7-1. It marks his fifth-straight week over 7-feet. Sophomore Jack Durst finished third with the same height, setting a new season best.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyote women swept second through fourth place in the pole vault. Sophomore Deidra Marrison placed second with an indoor best of 13-8 ½. Senior Helen Falda and junior Landon Kemp finished third and fourth, respectively, with the same height.
Freshman Will Stupalsky leaped a season-best 46-4 ¾ to take second place in the triple jump.
The men’s 4x400-meter placed third in the 4x400-meter relay with a clocking of 3:16.50. The time just misses the Coyote top-10 list. Senior led off, joined by redshirt-sophomore Kenneth McMahan, freshman Ardell Inlay and junior Aleksi Rosler on the relay.
BCU's JEFFERIES HITS NATIONAL MARK: Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies hit the NAIA Automatic Qualifying mark in the 400-meter dash at the Concordia Indoor Invite Friday and the rest of the squad posted a solid day in the team's final day of competition before the GPAC Championships.
Jefferies, a dual-sport athlete in his first season on the track team, won the 400-meter race by more than half a second with a time of 49.25. His time is the seventh best in the NAIA this season.
Jefferies joins Jalen Bowman, Joseph Washington and the BC 4x400 team as national qualifiers.