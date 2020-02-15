USD's Senior ties program mark in 60-meter hurdles
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

USD's Senior ties program mark in 60-meter hurdles

AMES, Iowa — Coyote freshman Brithton Senior tied South Dakota’s program record for the 60-meter hurdles to win the event at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday inside the Lied Center.

Senior clocked 7.77 seconds, two-hundredths of a second faster than his time from earlier this season, to tie the South Dakota program record held by hurdles coach Teivaskie Lewin. Lewin was an All-American in the event in 2015. Fellow freshman Hugo Morvan clocked 8.12 seconds to finish fourth.

Junior Callie Henrich won the shot put with a throw of 49-9 ¾. Coyote freshman Meredith Clark finished runner-up in the event with a throw of 47-1 ½.

Senior Zack Anderson placed second in the high jump with a clearance of 7-1. It marks his fifth-straight week over 7-feet. Sophomore Jack Durst finished third with the same height, setting a new season best.

The Coyote women swept second through fourth place in the pole vault. Sophomore Deidra Marrison placed second with an indoor best of 13-8 ½. Senior Helen Falda and junior Landon Kemp finished third and fourth, respectively, with the same height.

Freshman Will Stupalsky leaped a season-best 46-4 ¾ to take second place in the triple jump.

The men’s 4x400-meter placed third in the 4x400-meter relay with a clocking of 3:16.50. The time just misses the Coyote top-10 list. Senior led off, joined by redshirt-sophomore Kenneth McMahan, freshman Ardell Inlay and junior Aleksi Rosler on the relay.

BCU's JEFFERIES HITS NATIONAL MARK: Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies hit the NAIA Automatic Qualifying mark in the 400-meter dash at the Concordia Indoor Invite Friday and the rest of the squad posted a solid day in the team's final day of competition before the GPAC Championships.

Jefferies, a dual-sport athlete in his first season on the track team, won the 400-meter race by more than half a second with a time of 49.25. His time is the seventh best in the NAIA this season.

Jefferies joins Jalen Bowman, Joseph Washington and the BC 4x400 team as national qualifiers.

