USD's Triston Simpson returns to form against South Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Technically Tristan Simpson returned from a knee injury on December 29 in the Summit League opener against Western Illinois.
The senior point guard finished with seven points but only hit 3-of-14 from the field as the South Dakota men's basketball team lost to WIU. Even though he was back, Simpson didn't exactly feel like himself, especially while wearing an unfamiliar knee brace to help with his return from his injury.
In the game that followed, Simpson was held scoreless in a loss to Purdue Fort Wayne in 36 minutes. He did have five assists and four steals but also had five turnovers. In the next game in a win against Denver, Simpson had seven points and three assists but was only 3-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc.
Simpson started to show a return to form in a pivotal win over Omaha, one of the top teams in the league. Simpson scored 10 points, had three assists and didn't have a turnover in the game. Then in the loss to North Dakota State, Simpson had 10 points and six assists but only attempted four shots.
On Sunday in a key rivalry game against South Dakota State where a win would get the Coyotes back in the Summit League race, Simpson looked like a Preseason All-Summit first-team player again.
Simpson was a key catalyst in Sunday's win over the Jackrabbits. He finished with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and only had one turnover as the Coyotes (12-8, 3-3) scored 99 points in the victory. Fifteen of Simpson's 21 points came in the second half.
Simpson said it felt good to have that kind of game again.
"I finally got the knee brace off so I could bend it more, do more," said Simpson, who is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. "Coming back, I knew it was going to be a marathon, not a sprint."
Simpson, who went over 1,000 career points recently, is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he averaged 14 points per game and led the Coyotes with 3.6 assists per game.
Simpson really started to hit his stride last season in a win over Southern Mississippi when he scored 15 points and had three assists. That was the game before Summit play started. He went on to average 15.8 points in conference play with only two games under double-digit scoring. He had a season-high 24 points against Omaha and only had two Summit games with less than three assists. Simpson, who was an All-Summit League honorable mention pick last season, had six Summit games with five or more assists, including a career-high eight in the Summit League tournament loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.
Simpson's senior season was off to a good start, too. He had back-to-back 22-point games against Hawaii and Florida A&M and then a seven-assist game against Texas Southern. Before Simpson's injury, the Coyotes went 6-1. With Simpson out, USD went 3-4 and then lost his two games back when he was still trying to find his form. Now USD has won three of its last four games.
USD coach Todd Lee was pleased to see Simpson return to form against South Dakota State and he knows what Simpson means to the Coyotes' offense.
"He can score at all three levels," Lee said. "Even when he came back, it took him a few weeks to get healthy. That looked like Tristan Simpson (Sunday) we haven't had that since the Cal Baptist game (on November 11). I am happy for him, I am happy for the guys."