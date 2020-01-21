USD's Triston Simpson returns to form against South Dakota State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simpson said it felt good to have that kind of game again.

"I finally got the knee brace off so I could bend it more, do more," said Simpson, who is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. "Coming back, I knew it was going to be a marathon, not a sprint."

Simpson, who went over 1,000 career points recently, is coming off a breakout junior campaign where he averaged 14 points per game and led the Coyotes with 3.6 assists per game.

Simpson really started to hit his stride last season in a win over Southern Mississippi when he scored 15 points and had three assists. That was the game before Summit play started. He went on to average 15.8 points in conference play with only two games under double-digit scoring. He had a season-high 24 points against Omaha and only had two Summit games with less than three assists. Simpson, who was an All-Summit League honorable mention pick last season, had six Summit games with five or more assists, including a career-high eight in the Summit League tournament loss to Purdue Fort Wayne.