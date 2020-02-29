USD's Zack Anderson earns MVP honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- South Dakota senior Zack Anderson captured the Summit League Field Championship MVP award and freshman Brithton Senior broke the league’s 60-meter hurdles record to highlight the Coyotes in action on Saturday at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Anderson claimed his third-straight Summit League indoor title in the high jump, leaping 7-0.5. He added his first-ever long jump title on Friday night for 20 total points on the weekend. Anderson led a crew of Coyotes who totaled 33 points in the event. Sophomore Jack Durst and junior Blake Vande Hoef helped him sweep the podium with respective clearances of 6-10.75 and 6-8.75. On Friday, Anderson jumped a personal-best of 23-7.5 to win the long jump. The mark is nearly a foot past his previous best. Anderson becomes the first Coyote to win the men’s long jump since 2016.

Senior clocked a blistering 7.74 seconds to break the South Dakota school record and the Summit League Championships meet record on Saturday. He previously tied the meet record in the preliminaries on Friday. Both records were held by his coach, Teivaskie Lewin. Freshman Hugo Morvan added an all-Summit performance, taking third in 8.14 seconds.