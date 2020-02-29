USD's Zack Anderson earns MVP honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- South Dakota senior Zack Anderson captured the Summit League Field Championship MVP award and freshman Brithton Senior broke the league’s 60-meter hurdles record to highlight the Coyotes in action on Saturday at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Anderson claimed his third-straight Summit League indoor title in the high jump, leaping 7-0.5. He added his first-ever long jump title on Friday night for 20 total points on the weekend. Anderson led a crew of Coyotes who totaled 33 points in the event. Sophomore Jack Durst and junior Blake Vande Hoef helped him sweep the podium with respective clearances of 6-10.75 and 6-8.75. On Friday, Anderson jumped a personal-best of 23-7.5 to win the long jump. The mark is nearly a foot past his previous best. Anderson becomes the first Coyote to win the men’s long jump since 2016.
Senior clocked a blistering 7.74 seconds to break the South Dakota school record and the Summit League Championships meet record on Saturday. He previously tied the meet record in the preliminaries on Friday. Both records were held by his coach, Teivaskie Lewin. Freshman Hugo Morvan added an all-Summit performance, taking third in 8.14 seconds.
South Dakota swept the podium in the women’s pole vault with 32 points in the event. Junior Landon Kemp captured her first Summit League title with a winning height of 13-8.5. The Coyotes have won the women’s pole vault seven times in the last eight years. Senior Helen Falda and sophomore Deidra Marrison earned all-league honors with second- and third-place performances, respectively. Falda jumped 13-8.5 while Marrison cleared 13-2.5.
On Friday, the nation’s top-ranked men’s pole vault squad racked up 27 points in the event at the conference meet. Senior Chris Nilsen won his third Summit League indoor title with a height of 18-1. Redshirt-junior Ethan Bray earned all-Summit League honors with a runner-up performance of 17-5.
McMahan won South Dakota’s first-ever heptathlon title with 5,327 points. On Friday, Gerberding captured her first-ever Summit League title with a personal best of 3,759 points in the pentathlon. She opened the five-event competition with a win in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.96 seconds. Gerberding remained consistent throughout the remaining events, placing third in the shot put, long jump and 800 meters.
Stupalsky added an all-Summit performance in the triple jump. He leaped a personal best 46-8 to take runner-up.
You have free articles remaining.
Seniors Britny Kerr and Samara Spencer added all-league performances in the women’s triple jump. Kerr leaped 39-9.75 to finish runner-up while Spencer jumped 38-11.5 for third place.
After a third-place finish the last two years, senior Tasheka Gordon finished runner-up in the women’s 60 meters on Saturday. She clocked 7.71 seconds.
Junior Jonna Bart took third in the one-mile run and the 5,000 meters. She clocked 4:58.67 for the one-mile run, while she finished the 5,000 meters in 17:17.93 for third. On Friday, Bart earned her first all-Summit League honor in the 3,000-meter run with a third-place finish in 9:48.99.
On the men’s side, sophomore Merga Gemeda captured his first all-Summit honors on the track in the 5,000 meters. He placed third in the race with a time of 14:41.97.
Freshman Carly Haring placed third in the women’s high jump, tying her season-best performance of 5-7. Haring garners all-league honors with the performance.
Junior Danielle Thompson picks up all-league honors in the 400 meters for the second-straight year. She placed third with a time of 57.42.
The women’s distance medley relay earned all-league honors with a third-place finish in 12:08.97. Freshman Helen Gould led off with the 1,200-meter leg, senior Hannah Draayer took the stick for 400 meters, sophomore Haley Arens ran the 800-meter leg and junior Kelsi Kearney anchored the relay with the 1,600-meter leg.
The men’s distance medley relay also placed third for all-Summit honors, clocking a time of 10:31.50. Freshman Alec Atwood took the 1,200-meter leg, junior Zach Renken ran for 400 meters, freshman Braden Peters took the baton for 800 meters and junior Cole Streich finished it off on the 1,600-meter leg.
Next on the slate for the Coyotes is the NCAA Championships slated for March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.