With a fierce determination, Bettendorf's Mia Griffin is leaving her mark on the Bettendorf Bulldogs.
"She's a great leader on the field, she's one of the most intense student athletes I've ever had in my program," Bettendorf girls soccer coach Todd Hornaday said. "She demands a lot from herself and wants her team to do really well."
Those high standards are assets Griffin can bring to the next level as the Bettendorf junior committed to the University of South Dakota last week, choosing the Coyotes over Central Florida, Missouri and Marquette.
Griffin's visit to Vermillion last month left an impression.
"It was a completely different look," Griffin said. "I was looking to go to a more urban area but there’s something about the facilities and the entire vibe of the contact, athletically and academically that I just fell in love with. It just felt so comfortable."
Griffin — who also plays with the Iowa Olympic Development team as well as Sporting Iowa East — has played all over the field for Bettendorf, starting out as a midfielder before being moved up to striker this year. She was tied for the team lead with six goals and added two assists entering Tuesday's game against North Scott and so far in her career, Griffin has scored 16 goals and added nine assists.
Hornaday mentioned Griffin's versatility and soccer I.Q., along with her determination, as some of her biggest strengths, helping her reach the next level.
"She's all in and I think that's what college coaches noticed about her," Hornaday said. "Her competitiveness is just so high."
Though she's pacing the Bettendorf offense, it was while playing center back for the Iowa Olympic Development team that Griffin caught the eye of South Dakota head coach Michael Thomas.
Thomas just finished his first year as head coach, leading the Coyotes to a 9-7-2 record and fifth place finish in the Summit League. It was the first time since 2014 South Dakota finished above .500. Thomas has previously served as an assistant at Cal State Fullerton and was the head coach of the University of Buffalo from 2008-2014.
"I was really surprised at how he turned the program around," Griffin said. "I just really love the way he loves to play the game, the way he positions the girls in the specific formations. It was really impressive, especially compared to the other schools that I've talked to. It was a completely different look but it was also the exact way I saw myself playing at the collegiate level."
Griffin doesn't know where she'll play with the Coyotes, but the potential to play anywhere on the field was another factor in her decision.
Griffin is the third member of the current Bettendorf team to commit to play at the Division I level, joining Alli Whitaker (Northern Illinois) and Elizabeth Park (Valparaiso) and continues a long legacy of Bulldogs that have gone on to play at the next level.
"I'm really excited," Griffin said. "We have a lot of young girls on the team and I've always looked up to Liz and Allison ... it's really an honor because I can't wait to see how these younger girls develop and see where they end up too."