USD snaps three-game skid in impressive fashion

By halftime, USD had a 35-14 lead and tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter.

Simmons had scoring passes to Connor Hermann (13 yards), true freshman Carter Bell (15), Samson (6) and Dakarai Allen (28).

South Dakota hadn’t won since Oct. 12 at Missouri State, which at the time stretched a winning streak to three games. It sandwiched road losses at UNI and Western Illinois around a disappointing home setback to Southern Illinois.

“I believed it was going to come, but we just had to keep our head down and stay working,” senior co-captain DeValon Whitcomb said. “We’ve seen it in every game we’ve played that any given time a play can go for us or it can go the other way. We just had to stay consistent and keep working hard.”

Whitcomb recorded two of the six sacks. Jack Cochrane continued his stellar play at linebacker, recording a team-high seven tackles and one of 12 USD tackles for loss.

Youngstown State was playing without its starting quarterback but was expected to be able to run the football. However, the Penguins, who entered the game as the 22nd-ranked rushing team in the nation at 204 yards per game, were stymied by the USD defense.