TULSA, Okla. - South Dakota came back from two goals down twice to tie Oral Roberts 4-4 in Summit League women's soccer action at Case Soccer Complex Thursday.
Kellee Willer had a hat trick for the Coyotes, scoring in the 72 minute to tie things up at 4-4.
Oral Roberts (5-8-4 overall and 2-2-3 Summit) got two goals from Jordan Langebartels in the opening seven minutes to take a 2-0 lead but Willer answer with with a goal in the 23rd and another in the 24th minute.
Taryn LaBree had the other Coyote goal in the 50th minute as USD improved went to 7-9-2 overall and 2-3-2 in the Summit.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 1, WAYNE STATE 0: No. 16 Concordia-St. Paul scored the lone goal of the contest with just under 20 minutes remaining to lift the host Golden Bears to a 1-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer victory Friday over Wayne State College at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, Minnesota. CSP is now 14-0-2 on the year and 11-0-2 in the NSIC while WSC is 6-6-4 and eighth place in the NSIC with a 6-5-2 league record.
You have free articles remaining.
In a scoreless first half, the host Golden Bears held an 8-1 edge in shots over WSC and 2-0 in shots on goal.
CSP remained the aggressor in the second half and scored when Katie Anderson blasted a shot from outside the top of the box into the left corner of the goal past Wildcat goalkeeper Rachel Grisham for a 1-0 lead and the lone goal of the contest.
Concordia-St. Paul held a 17-3 advantage in shots over Wayne State including 3-0 in shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Rachel Grisham faced 17 shots (three on goal) and allowed just one goal in the setback.
The Wildcats play their final home contest of the season Sunday afternoon hosting No. 19 Minnesota State in a 1 p.m. contest at the WSC Soccer Pitch.