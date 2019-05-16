AMES, Iowa - Purdue scored a run in the seventh inning to force extra innings, then got a walk-off single in the eighth to defeat South Dakota 4-3 in the first round of the National Invitational Softball Championship Thursday.
The Coyotes carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to a three-run third frame but the Boilermakers' Lexi Huffman led off with a double and came around to score on Kaitlynn Moody's single. The Coyotes' Courtney Wilson had a big defensive play to keep the game tied, throwing out a runner at the plate with two out.
USD's Lauren Eamiguel hit a two-out single in the eighth inning but was thrown out trying to steal to end the top half of the frame. Purdue loaded the bases on two singles and walk in the bottom of the eighth then got the walk-off on a single by pinch hitter Sydney Bates.
South Dakota started its only scoring rally of the game in the third inning on a single Ashtyn Blakeman. After Jessica Rogers walked to put two runners on, Jamie Holscher hit an RBI double to score Blakeman and Dustie Durham followed with a two-run double to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead.
Alexis Devers took the pitching loss for USD, giving up 14 hits and six walks while fanning three.
South Dakota (33-27) plays an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday, taking on Eastern Kentucky, which also dropped an 8-6 decision to South Dakota State. Purdue played again later Thursday and dropped a 6-1 contest with Iowa State. The winner of South Dakota-Eastern Kentucky will square off with Purdue at 4 p.m. South Dakota State and Iowa State will also play in the winner's bracket final at 1 p.m.