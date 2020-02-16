USD softball splits on Saturday

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -- South Dakota knocked off 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Monmouth 3-1 Sunday before dropping a 3-0 decision to Central Arkansas on the final day of the Madeira Beach Invitational Sunday at R.O.C. Park.

The Coyotes moved to 4-7 on the season and were 2-4 on their first trip to the Sunshine State.

Monmouth (2-3) returned nearly everyone from last year’s MAAC championship team and that included all-region pitcher Alyssa Irons, a 30-game winner a year ago. But the Coyotes’ tagged Irons for 11 hits and three runs and got a fantastic performance from Sarah Lisko in the circle to score the upset.

USD scored first on an RBI single by Lauren Wobken in the bottom of the second that scored pinch runner Sydney Perryman from third.

Monmouth answered in the fourth with its lone run in the game.

Charis Black scored the go-ahead run for USD on a double from Dylan Underwood and Jordyn Pender made it 3-1 with an RBI single.

Lisko (3-1) retired eight of the final 10 batters to earn her second complete-game victory. She allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out one.