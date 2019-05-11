FARGO, N.D. - Needing to win just one of two games to win the Summit League softball title, South Dakota was swept by North Dakota State, losing 6-0 and 3-1 at the conference championship Saturday.
The Coyotes entered the day unbeaten in the tournament after rolling to an 10-1 win over NDSU on Friday but struggled to find offense scoring just one run against Bison freshman pitcher Paige Vargas. USD's big scoring effort on Friday against Summit League pitcher K.K. Leddy prompted NDSU to turn to Varges who allowed just one run in three elimination games.
North Dakota State scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the first championship game off South Dakota starter Alexis Devers. The Bison outhit USD 11-5 in the opener, with Skyler Arellano getting three singles to lead the way for the Coyotes.
In the second game, Vargas gave up a run but gave up just six hits and two walks while fanning four. NDSU got a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Maddie Hansen and added two more runs in the third on run-scoring singles by Madyson Camacho and Cara Beatty.
South Dakota scored its run in the sixth inning to pull within 3-1. Dustie Durham led off the inning with a single and after moving to second on ground out, scored on Lauren Eamiguel's single. The next five USD batters were unable to reach, however, ending its post season run.
Durham took the pitching loss in the second title game, giving up just four hits and two walks while fanning one.
NDSU won the its ninth Summit League title in 10 years while South Dakota, playing in the championship round for first time in program history, ended its season with a 33-26 record.