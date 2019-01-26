VERMILLION, S.D. – A combined seven school records highlighted a successful Senior Day for the South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams Saturday at the DakotaDome Pool.
The Coyote women won all 16 events contested to down in-state rival South Dakota State 213-83 while the men’s squad used a strong finish to hold off a stern Jackrabbit challenge to complete the sweep 163-137.
The men’s team was nursing a slender 10-point lead heading into the final two events, the 400 IM and the 200 free relay. A strong 1-2 finish in the 400 IM was capped by the Coyotes setting a new school and DakotaDome Pool record in the 200 free relay.
Jacob Won, a freshman, won three individual races on the day as the Coyote men’s squad captured 11 of the 16 events contested. Won set a new school record in the 400 free (4:07.29) while also winning the 200 butterfly (2:10.66) and the 400 IM (4:47.37).
Elbert Chuang, a sophomore, set a new school record in the 200 breaststroke (2:21.46) while also swimming on both victorious relay units, the 400 medley and 200 free. The 400 medley quartet of Brady Torborg, James Ryan, Jared Thorson and Chuang opened the meet with a win in 3:54.50, just 0.01 seconds off the school record.
Chuang teamed with Jake Leichner, Charlie Bean and Thorson to set a new school and DakotaDome Pool record in the 200 free relay in 1:34.50.
Securing individual wins for the men’s team were Jack Lawrence (800 free), Ryan (100 breast) and Bean (50 free).
The Coyote women used their strong depth as 10 different individuals swam to victories among the 12 swim events while Sarah Schank continued her strong season on the diving boards with another sweep of the one-meter and three-meter events.
Isabelle Davenport (100 breast, 200 breast) along with Taylor Kidd (200 free, 400 free) were double individual winners. Individual wins also came from Leah Drengenberg (800 free), Sabrina Sabadeanu (100 back), Maddie Lavin (200 fly), Katie Coleman (50 free), Meghan Atwell (100 free), Lucie Anderson (200 back), Hannah Gupton (100 fly) and Cassie Ketterling (400 IM).
Sabadeanu, a junior, lowered her school record in the 100 backstroke to 1:03.74 while Lavin, a freshman, broke her own school and DakotaDome Pool record in the 200 butterfly, winning in 2:21.21.
The Coyote women bookended the meet by setting school records in both relays, the 400 medley and 200 free.
Sabadeanu, Davenport, Lavin and Coleman swam to a 4:22.97 in the 400 medley to break the record from just one week ago in the meet’s first event. Coleman would team with Gupton, Kidd and Atwell to finish in 1:49.35 in the 200 free relay.
Schank, meanwhile, rose to the top of the Summit League in both diving events following Saturday’s performances. The senior, one of 12 that celebrated Senior Day before the meet, scored personal bests in the one-meter (280.15) and three-meter (315.15). A NCAA Zone Diving Qualifier in both events, she now sits second on the school’s top-10 list in the three-meter and fourth in the one-meter.
The men and women’s teams host the Coyote Invite next Friday and Saturday at the Midco Aquatic Cener in Sioux Falls. It will be the final regular season meet before the Summit League Championships, which run Feb. 20-23, also in Sioux Falls.