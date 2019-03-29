SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The South Dakota women's tennis team blanked Western Illinois in a Summit League match on Friday with a 7-0 victory.
Jana Lazarevic, Emma Tranberg, Nanette Nylund and Anastasia Bondarenko all won their singles matches in straight sets.
Natka Kmoskova dropped her second set but won the tie-breaker 11-9. Luana Stanciu lost her first set by battled back to win the second and won the tiebreaker 10-3.
In doubles play, Tranberg and Nylund teamed up for a win at No. 2 singles.
USD improved to 6-7 overall and 1-0 in the Summit. WIU falls to 3-8 and 0-3 in the Summit.