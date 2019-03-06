ORLANDO, Fla. – The Coyotes pushed their winning streak to three with a 7-0 victory over Minnesota State, sweeping all the matches in straight sets.
Emma Tranberg and Nanette Nylund opened the match with a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles while the duos of Luana Stanciu and Laura Janickova along with Anastasiia Bondarenko and Natka Kmoskova also claimed doubles wins.
All six singles matches went two sets as Janickova, a freshman, won her first collegiate singles match, claiming at 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Bondarenko, Nylund, Stanciu, Tranberg and Kmoskova all prevailed in their singles matches as South Dakota improved to 4-7 on the season.
Thursday’s match against Norfolk Stats is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. start time at Red Bug Lake Park.