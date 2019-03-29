AUSTIN, Texas — South Dakota senior Eldon Warner finished runner-up in the 1,500 meters at the 92nd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday night.
Warner nearly took home the gold, with his closing kick falling just short of the leader at the tape. He clocked 3 minutes, 50.68 seconds, to finish as the top collegian in the field. Professional Jose Rodriguez won the event in 3:50.54.
Clocking a new outdoor personal best for 5,000 meters, senior Megan Billington crossed the finish line in 16:50.92. Billington placed third overall and was the second collegiate finisher.
South Dakota also has a contingent of athletes competing at the Bobcat Invitational hosted at Texas State this weekend.
Through the first four of seven events in the women’s heptathlon, sophomore Holly Gerberding sits in seventh place with 2,811 points. Gerberding moved up in the standings after winning the fourth event of the day, the 200 meters, in 25.14 seconds. Senior Haley Bruggeman sits behind in ninth place.
FORT HAYS STATE CLASSIC: Redshirt freshman thrower Mckenzie Scheil won the hammer throw and placed second in the shot put with NCAA provisional marks in both events to lead the Wayne State College women’s track and field team Thursday at the Alex Francis Track and Field Classic hosted by Fort Hays State in Kansas.
Scheil won the hammer throw with a mark of 173-8 and came in second place in the shot put at 45-10, recording NCAA provisional marks in both events. Kenzie Sullivan posted a second place finish in the discus (144-5) and was seventh in the shot put (39-5).
Tia Jones notched a pair of fourth place efforts in the hammer throw (163-8) and shot put (43- 3). Sarah Stang came in sixth in the hammer throw (152-7).
Cade Kalkowski and Dylan Kaup each hit NCAA provisional marks in the hammer throw to highlight the Wayne State College men’s performance Thursday.
Kalkowski earned a second place finish at 187-10 in the hammer throw with Kaup right behind in third at 183-2, both NCAA provisional marks.
Matthew Nemec captured fourth place in the hammer throw at 166-2 while Jayle Hinkle posted a fourth place mark in the shot put (48-11 ¾). Richard Sweeney came in fifth place in the hammer throw (163-3). Senior Clay Kramper notched a third place finish in the 100-meter dash in 10.83 seconds while sophomore Preston Davis came in fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15. 40 seconds to go with a fifth place mark in the javelin at 163-9.
In the long jump, Robert Sullivan came in sixth place at 22-1 ½. Alvyns Alcenord took fifth in the 100-meter dash (10.96).