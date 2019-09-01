PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. -- South Dakota finished runner-up in its season opener at the Central Regional Qualifier on a rainy Sunday morning at the Rec Plex, qualifying for the national meet on the first try of the season.
Sophomore Leah Drengenberg and freshman Ella Kubas worked together throughout the race, placing fourth and fifth to lead the Coyotes. Drengenberg, USD’s top returner from the program’s inaugural season, clocked a collegiate best time of one hour, two minutes and six seconds. She clocked the fastest time out of the water in 9:46. Kubas finished just six seconds behind Drengenberg overall in 1:02:12.
Sophomore Sammy Whitting was the third Coyote across the finish line and eighth overall. Whitting clocked 1:05.45.
Freshmen Maddie Katz and Grace Johnson rounded out the Coyotes’ five competitors on the day. Katz took 10th with a time of 1:06:05. Johnson finished 19th in 1:14:32.
The Coyotes totaled 17 points to take second in the team race, while three-time defending national champion Arizona State won with a podium sweep and six points.
South Dakota toes the line for the West Regional Qualifier on Sept. 15 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.