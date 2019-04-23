VERMILLION, S.D. - South Dakota won 19 events in action at the USD Twilight Mett held on Tuesday at Lillibridge Track Complex.
USD's Travis Larson highlighted the field event efforts by the Coyotes with a 6-10.75 leap to win the high jump, which is a new personal best. Deshonn Brown, who was runner-up with a 6-6.75 in the high jump, came back late to win the triple jump in 44-10.75.
Kimmy Peterson captured the pole vault with a height of 13-9.75, narrowly missing at 14-3 in an attempt at a personal best later in the competition. USD's Ethan Bray won the men's pole vault with a 17-6.5 leap.
Josie Kroger was the only Coyote to sweep two events, taking the women’s 100 and 200 meters. Her winning 100-meter time was 12.49 seconds, while she clocked a personal best 25.89 seconds for the 200 meters.
South Dakota's Macy Heinz and Mallory Fine, who specialize in the 800, clocked new personal bests for the 400 meters, finishing first and second. Heinz ran a 56.79 time for the second-fastest time by a Coyote this season and eighth-fastest time in the Summit. Fine was second 58.12.
Merga Gemeda, a freshman from Sioux City North, won the 5,000 meters in 15:59.01.
South Dakota competes at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Thursday through Saturday.