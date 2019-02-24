BROOKINGS, S.D. -- South Dakota, ranked No. 23 in the nation, had a 13-point lead against rival South Dakota State with 9:13 to go in the third quarter on the road at Frost Arena on Sunday.
By the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits cut the Coyote lead to seven. USD saw its lead cut to zero as SDSU forced overtime and the Jackrabbits held the Coyotes to nine points in overtime as SDSU went on to win 82-78.
USD fell to 24-4 overall and 12-2 in the Summit League, falling behind SDSU, which is 14-1 in the Summit and 22-6 overall.
Ciara Duffy led USd in the loss, hitting three 3-pointers and finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. Chloe Lam had 19 points and Hannah Sjerven had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Madison McKeever added 11 points and Moncia Arens had seven rebounds and three assists but was 0-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-5 from behind the arc.
Macy Miller led SDSU with 28 points. She was 12-of-15 from the free throw line and had eight rebounds and three assists. Tagyn Larson had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Guebert hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and three assists.