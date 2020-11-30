USD women can't hold double-digit lead in loss to No. 18 Gonzaga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the first half, the University of South Dakota women's basketball team gave Gonzaga a taste of its own medicine.
The Coyotes were physical with the No. 18-ranked Zags, who like to play their own physical brand of ball but were caught off-guard at first, allowing the Coyotes to build an 18-point lead.
Gonzaga started to match that physicality late in the first half and carried that over to the second half, which caused the Coyotes to struggle as the Zags erase the deficit and build their own lead.
While USD put together its own comeback, battling back from seven down with under four minutes left, the Coyotes missed too many free throws and turned the ball over in the final seconds to seal Gonzaga's 54-50 come-from-behind victory on Monday at the Sanford Pentagon at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
It's the second loss to a ranked team to start the season for USD, which fell to No. 1-ranked South Carolina by 10 points on Saturday.
"It's a learning experience because we have kids that haven't been in that situation late," USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. "I feel like this year is like (my first year) when we were playing inexperienced kids. This year we are playing great teams right away and they are exposing where we are not good. I would rather know that now and built on it than find out later on.
"This level of competition is outstanding for us. We are going to take away some things from it and go and get better."
USD went on a 15-2 run in the first quarter and went into the second with a 14-point lead at 18-6. With 5:29 left to go in the first half, USD's lead was up to 18 at 27-9.
"I thought our kids had a good awareness of how (Gonzaga) wanted to score," Plitzuweit said. "We took away a lot of good looks for them."
Gonzaga, which lost to South Carolina on Sunday, went on a 7-0 run, its first real run of the game. USD still went into halftime with a 28-16 lead.
The Zags opened the second half with a 10-2 run to get within four points at 30-26.
Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said her team started to match USD's physicality at that point.
"I do think we were playing wimpy and we are not (wimpy). We are tough and seasoned. My goal was for us to start playing like it," Fortier said. "We needed a quick reminder that we can play physical as well and not have them dictate our offense and play more like we are used to."
USD did hold the Zags to only five more points for the rest of the quarter. A 6-0 run got the Coyotes back up by 10 and the lead was cut to seven at 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Just like the third, the Zags came out strong in the fourth quarter and went on a 16-2 run to go up 47-40 with four minutes to go.
The Coyotes went almost 10 minutes without a field goal until Natalie Mazurek made a layup to cut it to 47-42 with 3:40 left.
USD was held to 34.7 percent shooting (17-of-49) in the game, only 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from the free throw line and the Coyotes turned the ball over 19 times.
"They packed it in the lane and made it difficult for us," Plitzuweit said. "They forced kids to make shots and unfortunately they didn't go in. ... We have to learn to play fast, smart and half-court in a grind-it-out game. As teams play us differently, we have to make those adjustments."
Mazurek's layup started a 6-0 run for USD but during the run, the Coyotes only hit two free throws in five attempts, leaving them one point short with under a minute to go.
"It's a confidence thing. The entire half, we went 1-for-2 at the line," Plitzuweit said. "We've been very successful there because we have closed out games with made free throws before. We have confidence our ability to do that again."
Jill Townsend, who finished with 20 points, made two free throws to put the Zags back up by three. Liv Korngable, who also scored 20 points, got USD back within one with a layup. Townsend hit two more free throws for a three-point lead again when Hannah Sjerven made a jumper to get within one with 8 seconds left.
Jenn Wirth missed one of her free throws to give USD a chance with six seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Korngable tried to drive into the lane but was double-teamed. As she went up for a shot, she then tried to kick out but landed before she could get rid of the ball and was called for a travel, which led to two more free throws by Townsend to seal the 54-50 victory.
"It's difficult. You can't predetermine what's going to be there. I think she was looking for one person, in particular, to kick it to and they took that away," Plitzuweit said. "I thought Liv played really, really well. I thought she had a good opportunity to get a shot off that she's very capable of making that would've tied it up, plus we had offensive rebounders.
"I still like the chance to give her the basketball and make something happen with it."
Korngable added six assists. Sjerven had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
For the Zags, Kayleigh Truong added 12 points and six rebounds and Wirth had four steals and six rebounds.
