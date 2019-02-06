VERMILLION, S.D. -- USD didn't allow a point in the first quarter against Omaha, jumping out to a 29-0 lead. That set a theme for the game as Omaha only shot 25 percent (13-of-52) in the contest.
The Coyotes, however, shot 45.6 percent (31-of-68) in the contest and knocked down 12 3-pointers in a 78-33 win on Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.
USD improved to 21-3 with the win and are 9-1 in the Summit League. Omaha is 7-16 and 1-9 in the Summit.
Taylor Frederick led USD with 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Chloe Lamb knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds. Liv Korngable hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points off the bench. Allison Arens added 10 points, four assists and three steals. Hannah Sjerven had 10 points and three steals off the bench and Monica Arens had eight points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals off the bench.
Emily Petersen led Omaha with 11 points.