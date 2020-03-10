USD women defeat South Dakota state to win Summit League title

“We played well enough to win a game but just didn’t make enough plays,” South Dakota State Coach Aaron Johnston said. “We played hard with a great deal of fight and energy and made a ton of shots and plays throughout. We’re disappointed with the outcome but certainly not the effort. It was a tough loss, but also a lot of appreciation these young ladies put into this tournament and this game in particular.”

The Jackrabbits came out firing, making six of nine 3-pointers in the first half to forge leads of 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime.

Plitzuweit – still dripping during the postgame press conference following a water dousing – said her team was fortunate to be trailing by only five points at intermission.

“We got some good looks early in the game but weren’t hitting shots from the perimeter, so we had to tried some different things in the second quarter but that didn’t work very well,” Plitzuweit said. “We went into some different looks in the third quarter and started to score more efficiently. South Dakota State did a good job continuing to make some adjustments against it.