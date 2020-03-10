USD women defeat South Dakota state to win Summit League title

SIOUX FALLS – The next item on the agenda for the South Dakota women’s basketball team is Selection Monday.
USD punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 63-58 victory over arch-rival South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
It’s the first time in six tries that South Dakota has defeated the Jackrabbits in the league tourney title game. The Coyotes’ first win in this game since 2014 earned them an automatic berth in the ‘Big Dance.’
“I’m really proud of how our young ladies competed,” USD Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They played with a great deal of poise. South Dakota State played really hard and I thought they played really well. It was a great basketball game and our young ladies weathered the storm.”
South Dakota, ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and 11th by the coaches, trailed at halftime for just the fourth time this season in the hard-fought contest in front of 7,833 fans – nearly evenly divided between USD and SDSU backers.
After a cold first half in which they made just 11 of 36 shots (31 percent), the Coyotes picked it up a bit in the second half. They still trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter before Hannah Sjerven – named the tournament’s most valuable player – came to the rescue.
Sjerven scored her team’s first nine points of the fourth quarter, turning a 47-45 deficit into a 54-50 lead after the opening two minutes. South Dakota never trailed the rest of the contest.
Sjerven, a 6-3 junior, finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals, making the all-tournament team for the second straight year.
“My team does a really good job of holding me accountable,” Sjerven said. “Even in this game Chloe Lamb pulled me aside at half and said it was time to toughen up and she was right. The guards all did a very good job getting me the ball. I think it was our team.”
Ciara Duffy, the Summit League player of the year, also landed a spot on the all-tournament team, as did Chloe Lamb.
“It’s been a game that has eluded us for a really long time,” Duffy said. “None of us have ever won this tournament. To be able to win our way into the NCAA Tournament and do it in a rivalry game was definitely really special.”
All five starters reached double figures for the Coyotes, who improved to 30-2 overall with their 19th consecutive win. USD’s last loss was at South Carolina – currently ranked No. 1 in the nation – 73-60 on Dec. 22.
Perennial Summit Tournament champion SDSU (23-10) gave the Coyotes all they wanted and more after a pair of regular-season losses to the unbeaten conference champions.
“We played well enough to win a game but just didn’t make enough plays,” South Dakota State Coach Aaron Johnston said. “We played hard with a great deal of fight and energy and made a ton of shots and plays throughout. We’re disappointed with the outcome but certainly not the effort. It was a tough loss, but also a lot of appreciation these young ladies put into this tournament and this game in particular.”
The Jackrabbits came out firing, making six of nine 3-pointers in the first half to forge leads of 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime.
Plitzuweit – still dripping during the postgame press conference following a water dousing – said her team was fortunate to be trailing by only five points at intermission.
“We got some good looks early in the game but weren’t hitting shots from the perimeter, so we had to tried some different things in the second quarter but that didn’t work very well,” Plitzuweit said. “We went into some different looks in the third quarter and started to score more efficiently. South Dakota State did a good job continuing to make some adjustments against it.
“All we kept thinking is at some point in time we could slow them down. Giving up six arc shots in the first half didn’t feel very good, but the good news is we felt we were within striking distance.”
Madison McKeever and Lamb each hit 3-pointers in the third quarter, tying the game at 35 and 38, respectively. The Coyotes went on an 8-0 run to surge in front 43-38, but SDSU answered by scoring the final seven points of the quarter to regain a 47-45 advantage.
Sjerven then took over, first hitting a pair of free throws, followed by a bucket and conventional 3-point play, giving USD a 52-47 lead.
McKeever made a twisting layup at the 1:45 mark, making it 59-53, and the Coyotes clinched it with five free throws.
South Dakota outrebounded the Jacks 36-27 and scored 19 second-chance points. That and a 17-6 free throw advantage proved to be the difference.
Sjerven scored 15 points, Lamb and McKeever had 11 each and Duffy and Monica Arens 10 points. Taylor Frederick – the Summit League sixth person of the year – contributed six points and five rebounds.
“It’s really special, they’ve wanted this moment for a long time and worked so hard to get to this moment,” Plitzuweit said. “For all of the work they’ve put in, to see them rewarded is really, really special.”
Tagyn Larson of South Dakota State led all scorers with 16 points.
South Dakota finds out its NCAA Tournament opponent and destination at 6 p.m. Monday. Selection Monday will be carried live on ESPN.
This was the third straight matchup with SDSU in the conference tournament championship. South Dakota made the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid last season.
