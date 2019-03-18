VERMILLION, S.D. -- Even though the USD women's basketball team didn't earn the automatic bid by winning the Summit League tournament, it seemed almost like a foregone conclusion that the Coyotes would become the first-ever Summit League team to earn an at-large bid.
USD found out its fate as the team watched the selection show on ESPN2 on Monday. The Coyotes did earn an at-large bid and are an eight-seed in the NCAA tournament.
It's the second time the team qualified for the NCAA tournament, the first time was in 2014.
The Coyotes are the No. 8 and play Clemson, the No. 9 seed, in Mississippi on Friday. The could play Mississippi State, the No. 1 seed, in the next round.
The Coyotes are 28-5 on the season and are ranked in the top-25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. USD also beat Iowa State and Missouri, both teams were ranked No. 22 at the time, earlier this season which helped the Coyotes earn their at-large bid.