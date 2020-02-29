USD women finish unbeaten Summit League season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The biggest thing for us today was getting to celebrate with this community that has been with us for the last four years,” Duffy said. “We say it all the time but it truly has been like a family for us. We knew going in this could be a real special team and one of the big reasons for that is we took it one game at a time, every single day we were focused on that specific moment. This is kind of a cool celebration of what that can bring.”

South Dakota made only 11 of 35 shots in the first half and clung to a 31-26 halftime lead. The Coyotes caught fire in the third quarter, shooting a blistering 68.8 percent (11 of 16) to outscore North Dakota 28-8.

“I think right away we were pretty emotional and a lot of things were going through our heads at that time,” McKeever said. “Knowing it was probably our last time playing on this court our emotions were high and then all of a sudden we knew we had to buckle down and play the game.”

That’s something the Coyotes have done all season, beating their conference foes by an average of 32 points.

This year’s senior class is the first to play all four seasons in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, where they’ve won 57 of 61 games on Abbott Court.