USD women finish unbeaten Summit League season

VERMILLION, S.D. – Senior Day turned out to be quite a celebration inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team – ranked No. 20 by Associated Press and No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches poll – wrapped up an undefeated Summit League season with a 76-47 win over North Dakota in the regular-season finale.
USD (27-2, 16-0) was already the only program to win all of its conference games in a season and has now done it twice in the last three seasons.
The Coyotes will be the No. 1 seed in the Summit League Tournament and will play Nebraska-Omaha at noon Saturday at Sioux Falls.
“Today was certainly an emotional day, an exciting day for us and a sad day at the same time as we celebrate four really incredible seniors,” USD Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “What that group of young ladies has meant to our program is something really, really special. They built it on the court and helped build it off the court so saying goodbye to them is kind of an emotional day.”
Ciara Duffy, Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick and Megan Bonar played their final home games.
Duffy and Frederick scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, as the Coyotes overcame a shaky start to pull away from the Fighting Hawks in the third quarter.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
“The biggest thing for us today was getting to celebrate with this community that has been with us for the last four years,” Duffy said. “We say it all the time but it truly has been like a family for us. We knew going in this could be a real special team and one of the big reasons for that is we took it one game at a time, every single day we were focused on that specific moment. This is kind of a cool celebration of what that can bring.”
South Dakota made only 11 of 35 shots in the first half and clung to a 31-26 halftime lead. The Coyotes caught fire in the third quarter, shooting a blistering 68.8 percent (11 of 16) to outscore North Dakota 28-8.
“I think right away we were pretty emotional and a lot of things were going through our heads at that time,” McKeever said. “Knowing it was probably our last time playing on this court our emotions were high and then all of a sudden we knew we had to buckle down and play the game.”
That’s something the Coyotes have done all season, beating their conference foes by an average of 32 points.
This year’s senior class is the first to play all four seasons in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, where they’ve won 57 of 61 games on Abbott Court.
The 27 wins is a new program record for regular-season victories. The 2018-19 and 2007-08 teams each won 26 games. USD has won 25 consecutive Summit League home games by an average margin of 28 points.
Duffy, the fourth leading scorer in program history, tacked on seven rebounds and five assists while Frederick, a strong candidate for Summit League sixth person of the year, pulled down six rebounds. McKeever had a season-high five steals to move into fourth on the school’s all-time list.
While the Coyotes have been able to rack up regular-season titles, one thing that has avoided them is the Summit League Tournament title. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve really got to focus on our first opponent,” Plitzuweit. “We have a week to prepare so this will be a time for us to review and prepare for Omaha.”
Refer
For more photos of the USD vs. UND doubleheader, check out siouxcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!