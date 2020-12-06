USD women focus on themselves, dominate Lipscomb for first win

VERMILLION, S.D. -- It was a difficult start to the season for the South Dakota women's basketball team last weekend.

The Coyotes opened the season against the No. 1 (South Carolina) and the No. 18 (Gonzaga) teams in the nation and while USD gave both teams fits, they still lost both games by a combined 14 points for an 0-2 start to the season.

So the Coyotes spent this past week focusing on themselves as the preparation for Sunday's game against Lipscomb at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, which was played in front of season ticket holders and the families of the USD players.

The Coyotes put on a good show for the limited fans in attendance as the focus on themselves this past week paid off.

USD jumped out a 12-3 lead in the first and went on to score 33 points in the opening quarter. The Coyotes continued to control the rest of the game as they picked up their first victory of the season with an 89-52 win over Lipscomb.