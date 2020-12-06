USD women focus on themselves, dominate Lipscomb for first win

VERMILLION, S.D. -- It was a difficult start to the season for the South Dakota women's basketball team last weekend.
The Coyotes opened the season against the No. 1 (South Carolina) and the No. 18 (Gonzaga) teams in the nation and while USD gave both teams fits, they still lost both games by a combined 14 points for an 0-2 start to the season.
So the Coyotes spent this past week focusing on themselves as the preparation for Sunday's game against Lipscomb at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, which was played in front of season ticket holders and the families of the USD players.
The Coyotes put on a good show for the limited fans in attendance as the focus on themselves this past week paid off.
USD jumped out a 12-3 lead in the first and went on to score 33 points in the opening quarter. The Coyotes continued to control the rest of the game as they picked up their first victory of the season with an 89-52 win over Lipscomb.
"What we really focused on was improving on who we are," USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. "What does that look like in our motion offense? The last day and a half, we were focusing on more specifics with Lipscomb but we have an interesting blend. We have experienced ladies and we have younger girls that are inexperienced. We are not the same team, so how do we mesh together and that's what we have been working on.
"Hopefully it's a long season and we have a number of games yet, so we are focused on what we needed to do. There are little areas that can make some marked improvements."
While USD did lose its first two games of the season to two high-caliber teams, Coyote senior Hannah Sjerven felt those two games helped the team pick up its first win on Sunday.
"Those two games we played were very important," Sjerven said. "It gave us a lot to work on. We did a really good job this week of finishing every play and knowing there is no time to take a play off. To an extent, we did most of that."
Sjerven scored USD’s first nine points of the game for a 9-3 advantage over Lipscomb, which was playing in its season-opener.
Sjerven finished with a game-high 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting. She added six rebounds and three blocks and even hit a 3-pointer in the game.
"I thought she really did a good job of playing within our offense," Plitzuweit said. "She didn't force things and she made good decisions. I just thought she played really hard and played really smart. She created some opportunities with some offensive rebounds and that will be important."
Sjerven was also 8-of-10 from the free throw line and after struggling at the line last weekend, the Coyotes saw a marked improvement, hitting 22 of 31 attempts from the stripe.
"We did a lot better. Got 70 percent on the game and that's a huge improvement," Sjerven said. "We want to try and get it up a little higher. It's something we are focusing on."
USD had a 20-3 lead when freshman Kyah Watson scored six straight points with a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer for a 26-8 advantage. In her first career start, Watson had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in the first quarter as USD took a 33-11 lead into the second.
Watson finished just shy of a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
"She plays effortlessly, almost to the point where you are jealous that it looks so easy," USD senior Liv Korngable said. "She glides across the court. If she is off, she can make up for it with her athleticism. We appreciate her on both ends of the court and it will be fun to see how she grows as a freshman."
Watson made the start because sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky suffered an ankle injury this week in practice and missed Sunday's game.
Liz Korngable, who scored 36 points in the first two games, continued her torrid start as she scored six straight points to put USD up 45-17 midway in the second quarter. Korngable had 12 points by halftime. Korngable finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting with five assists.
Maddie Krull added 11 points and six rebounds for USD in the game and Chloe Lamb had eight points and three assists.
USD held Lipscomb to only eight points in the second quarter for a 51-19 halftime lead.
Lipscomb did hit six 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored 22 points. Lipscomb made 11 3’s in the game.
"We have to learn how to take away what other teams are trying to do," Plitzuweit said. "They were comfortable shooting behind screens. Those in-game adjustments are important. Lipscomb buried some deep three's."
Still, USD scored 21 points in the third and kept a big 71-41 advantage.
USD started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run as Sjerven had four of the points for a 79-41 advantage. The Coyotes went on to win the game 89-52.
