USD women go from 'what if' to focusing on 2020-21 season

It was a special 2019-20 campaign for the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team but it ended in about one of the biggest ‘What If’s?’
But the program has been forced to shift the focus to the 2020-21 season as the Coyotes start the campaign at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls against No. 1-ranked South Carolina.
The 2019-20 group put together one of the best seasons in the program’s history.
The Coyotes won 30 games with only two losses, both of which were to ranked teams (No. 22 Missouri State and No. 5 South Carolina).
USD cracked not only the Top-25 Coaches Poll but also the Associated Press Top-25 poll for the first time in the program's history.
The Coyotes won the regular-season Summit League title as they didn’t lose a game in conference play. They carried that streak into the Summit League tournament where they beat rival South Dakota State to earn another trip to the NCAA tournament.
But that’s where the season wound up ending since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the women’s NCAA tournament, leaving probably the greatest USD women’s basketball team to wonder how deep of a run the Coyotes could’ve made in the tournament.
The 2020-21 USD squad will have plenty of changes from last season’s team.
Gone is Ciara Duffy, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. Taylor Frederick, USD’s sixth-player that averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and Madison McKeever, USD’s lock-down defensive point guard, also graduated, leaving some important roles to fill. Megan Boner didn’t see much time but was a crucial voice on the bench.
The 2020-21 team has already moved past the first part, though. In July, the players for the upcoming season sat down to reflect on that ‘what if’ in the back of their heads.
“There will always be the what if or what could’ve been. We mentioned it in July when we got together but we are focusing on this new team, the new year, the new journey and start on something new,” USD senior Chloe Lamb said. “We will never forget about how special and important last year was. We are ready to see how this year goes.”
After coming to terms with the end of the 2019-20 season, the Coyotes have then had to figure out which players were going to fill key roles for a team that was picked as the preseason favorites in the Summit League.
While filling those three roles may seem insurmountable, USD has had major holes to fill season after season.
Last season the Coyotes had to make up for the loss of Allison Arens. Monica Arens, now a senior, picked up her production and became a do-it-all player for USD.
A few seasons ago, USD graduated one of the program’s best players of all-time, Nicole Seekamp. Along came Duffy, who left as one of the best players in the program’s history, too.
Each season, a new player or a few players are ready to fill crucial roles, whether it’s as the team’s leading scorer or a key contributor off the bench.
Senior guard Claudia Kunzer, who is expected to see a bigger role this season, said that’s what makes USD’s program so special.
“I always thought of filling a role as a big thing and that’s why it is so great. We want the success for each and every one of us,” Kunzer said. “That’s why I was so lucky to come here. One night Chloe scores 20 and one night Hannah (Sjerven) can score 25. I think we all fill our roles in specific ways. … No matter the role, we are going to fill that role so we can be the best team we can be.”
While the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year graduated, the Coyotes have a player on the award watchlist to begin the season with senior Hannah Sjerven.
The 6’3 forward has played a major role for the Coyotes after transferring from New Mexico. After sitting out the 2017-18 season, Sjerven was named the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018-19. Last season Sjerven averaged 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She had 63 blocks and 46 steals as Sjerven was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year.
Now Sjerven is on the Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list and was voted the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year.
“Obviously that award is an honor and goes to the team,” Sjerven said. “If we did not have the season we had, it could’ve gone to a few other girls in the league or on the team. It means a lot but it’s an award for the team.”
Lamb was a preseason Summit League first-team pick. She is coming off her best season where she averaged 11.2 points per game and had 41 steals. Lamb hit a team-high 57 3-pointers as she shot 47.1 percent from behind the arc and 47.7 percent from the field.
Based on the first-team preseason pick, it’s expected that Lamb could see a major uptick in scoring but she feels there are plenty of players who can make a bigger contribution this season.
“We’ve all done our part to fill those voids. We’ve all had a little bit to put into it and that’s something that is really special bout this group, it’s not one person, it’s a collective effort,” Lamb said. “Some of those kids that have not seen a lot of playing time, they are taking to it and running with it. It’s not just a couple of people, it’s a collective effort.”
Monica Arens averaged 9.3 points per game and she had 21 blocks and 37 steals.
Arens said the key to everyone accepting their roles is seeing the success that came in the previous seasons.
“I think it says a lot about our program. We have seen the classes above us and have seen the success they have and what it takes to have that success,” Arens said. “I got to watch years of that. Seeing that, it motivates you to come in and work and we have a great group of seniors and hopefully, we are showing the younger classmen what it takes. It will lead our program to where we want to be.”
Senior Liv Korngable played in all 32 games and averaged 16.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game.
It was about the same role Korngable had last season and while she could be in line for an expanded role as a senior, her goal is to fill whatever role USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit asks of her.
“I think in past years, I got to observe great players and see how they play so fearless and that helps me to step into a bigger role without apprehension,” Korngable said. “It’s important to come in as a newcomer and play whatever role the team needs you to play. No role is more significant than another. You continue to put the work in no matter the role. It’s something that I’ve really stuck to the process.
“I’ve been really thankful and blessed to develop here and have people that helped me develop.”
Sophomores Macy Guebert and Jeniah Ugofsky both saw time last season with Guebert playing in 24 games and Ugofsky, who battled an injury last season, played in 27. Kunzer played in 30 games. Sophomore Alexi Hempe saw time in 11 games.
