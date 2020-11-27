USD women go from 'what if' to focusing on 2020-21 season

“I think it says a lot about our program. We have seen the classes above us and have seen the success they have and what it takes to have that success,” Arens said. “I got to watch years of that. Seeing that, it motivates you to come in and work and we have a great group of seniors and hopefully, we are showing the younger classmen what it takes. It will lead our program to where we want to be.”

Senior Liv Korngable played in all 32 games and averaged 16.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game.

It was about the same role Korngable had last season and while she could be in line for an expanded role as a senior, her goal is to fill whatever role USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit asks of her.

“I think in past years, I got to observe great players and see how they play so fearless and that helps me to step into a bigger role without apprehension,” Korngable said. “It’s important to come in as a newcomer and play whatever role the team needs you to play. No role is more significant than another. You continue to put the work in no matter the role. It’s something that I’ve really stuck to the process.

“I’ve been really thankful and blessed to develop here and have people that helped me develop.”

Sophomores Macy Guebert and Jeniah Ugofsky both saw time last season with Guebert playing in 24 games and Ugofsky, who battled an injury last season, played in 27. Kunzer played in 30 games. Sophomore Alexi Hempe saw time in 11 games.

