USD women hand South Dakota State its worst Summit League loss ever

The previous margin was a 67-51 defeat against Oakland back on Jan. 5, 2009, over a decade ago.

“No one realized it,” Lamb said. “When you play State, you are always on your toes and you expect everything. Then at the end you look up at it, it sinks in and you can’t help but smile.”

McKeever was the catalyst early, hitting the 3-pointer 13 seconds in.

“That was huge,” Duffy said. “When the ball goes up, the nerves go away but in a big game like this, there are still some jitters. To see that go in (by Madison) was big.”

Two possessions later, McKeever drove in for a layup to put USD up 7-0.

“I thought Madison played an incredible game,” Plitzuweit said. “It started with the inside-out three and she hit it which was a great opportunity and then she got one in transition after that. I thought defensively, she played a very good basketball game and that helped us on the court.”

The Coyotes never let-up in the first quarter, shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) while holding SDSU to 25 percent (3-for-12) for a 26-6 advantage going into the second.

