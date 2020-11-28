USD women hang with but fall to No. 1 South Carolina

"I thought we played really well for three out of the four quarters," Plitzuweit said. "In the third quarter, they imposed their will on us. Not a whole lot went our way. Anything that could go the wrong way, it did. The third quarter was really tough. To our players' credit, they came back and competed and we got back within striking distance."

The Coyotes even had a lead against the top-ranked Gamecocks in the first half. A 7-0 run to start the second quarter put USD up by four points and the Coyotes had the lead for most of the quarter.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn't panic, though. After the half, the Gamecocks (2-0) were able to get in transition consistently after the half and put together a 31-point quarter to distance themselves from the Coyotes.

"An old coach told me a marathon isn't won in the first mile. You have to have trust in the players and some of the good habits will kick in," Staley said. "We are going to be tested. We were tested today, we will be tested tomorrow and that theme will continue throughout the season. We could've schedule differently but this is the type of situation we want to be in. I thought South Dakota played great basketball."