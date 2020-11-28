USD women hang with but fall to No. 1 South Carolina

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Last season the University of South Dakota women's basketball hung with No. 5-ranked South Carolina, becoming only the third team to score 60 points against the Gamecocks at the time.
However, the Coyotes had an almost completely different roster for Saturday's season-opening game against the Gamecocks, who are now the top-ranked team in the country.
USD had to fill the rolls of Ciara Duffy, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, point guard Madison McKeever and Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year Taylor Frederick.
To add to that, the Coyotes will be without the services of senior Monica Arens for some time due to a knee injury.
So USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit rolled with a starting lineup that featured only two returning starters from last season - Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb - along with shifting key bench player Liv Korngable into a bigger role.
Even with an almost completely different roster, USD still gave top-ranked South Carolina all it could handle at the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.
At the half, the new-look Coyotes were tied with the Gamecocks.
But South Carolina put together a 31-point third quarter to build a 20-point lead and while USD got the game within single-digits in the fourth quarter, the Gamecock held on for an 81-71 victory.
"I thought we played really well for three out of the four quarters," Plitzuweit said. "In the third quarter, they imposed their will on us. Not a whole lot went our way. Anything that could go the wrong way, it did. The third quarter was really tough. To our players' credit, they came back and competed and we got back within striking distance."
The Coyotes even had a lead against the top-ranked Gamecocks in the first half. A 7-0 run to start the second quarter put USD up by four points and the Coyotes had the lead for most of the quarter.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn't panic, though. After the half, the Gamecocks (2-0) were able to get in transition consistently after the half and put together a 31-point quarter to distance themselves from the Coyotes.
"An old coach told me a marathon isn't won in the first mile. You have to have trust in the players and some of the good habits will kick in," Staley said. "We are going to be tested. We were tested today, we will be tested tomorrow and that theme will continue throughout the season. We could've schedule differently but this is the type of situation we want to be in. I thought South Dakota played great basketball."
For the Coyotes, the loss serves as a learning opportunity for a team that will have to go through a portion of its schedule with only two starters back from last season.
"This is one game. It's important for us but we will go back and watch film," Plitzuweit said. "I told the kids they were very coachable. We were not prepared for the third quarter and that is on me. We will learn from that and get better and we have another opportunity on Monday, hopefully."
The new-look Coyotes were led by returning starters Sjerven and Lamb. Sjerven, who is on the preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watch list, played a career-high 32 minutes and finished with a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Lamb, the other healthy returning starter from last season, finished with 18 points and came back into the game after getting into a hard collision in the first quarter.
"Hannah played more minutes and she played smart. She played hard defensively without fouling and blocked shots. She didn't force it on the offensive end," Plitzuweit said. "Chloe is used to a lot of minutes and she is carrying the load. ... She took a hard hit and she is a great leader and competed."
Korngable, who averaged 4.7 points per game in 16.6 minutes per game, earned her first career start and finished with a career-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She also had a career-high seven assists and matched a career-high with six rebounds.
"I thought she played really hard defensively," Plitzuweit said. "I thought she played really well and made some tough shots against the best shot-blocking team in the country. She's practiced so hard throughout the years and it's so good to see it pay off."
Freshman Maddie Krull got the start for USD and scored her first two points on her first-ever college shot attempt. By the end of the game, she finished with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Freshmen Kyah Watson and Morgan Hansen also hit their first-ever college shots as Watson finished with five points and Hansen had four.
"I thought Maddie played fearlessly. She just attacked and played basketball, which was really good to see," Plitzuweit said. "We want to be the aggressors and she was super aggressive and played hard. ... She battled in her first college game and that was exciting."
Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson led South Carolina with 19 points each, Aliyah Boston had 12 and Laeticia Amihere added 11 points for the Gamecocks, who saw their 20-point third-quarter lead shrink to 78-71 with under a minute to go after Lamb hit a three-pointer.
But the Gamecocks made enough free throws down the stretch to make it a 10-point victory.
