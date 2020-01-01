USD women hold Purdue Fort Wayne to 16 points in the 2nd half

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Big runs to begin the third and fourth quarters and a defense that produced 25 turnovers were the keys to a 62-41 South Dakota victory against Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday inside Gates Sports Center.
It was the 14th consecutive win for the Coyotes (13-2, 2-0 Summit) over the Mastodons (4-10, 0-1), dating back to 2014. It is also the second straight road win for South Dakota to start Summit League play. The Coyotes, No. 22 in this week’s national rankings, will play five of their next six at home, starting with Denver Sunday at 1 p.m.
South Dakota guard Ciara Duffy led all players with 19 points. She also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Purdue Fort Wayne freshman Riley Ott had 11 points and was the only Mastodon player to score in double figures.
You have free articles remaining.
The Coyotes led nearly from start to finish outside a three-minute span in the second quarter. The lead was just 27-25 at the break, but USD outscored PFW 16-2 to begin the third quarter and 17-4 throughout the fourth. The Mastodons totaled seven field goals and 16 points in the second half.
Duffy scored 15 of her 19 in the second half where the Coyotes shot 41 percent and had a 20 to 13 edge on the boards. She was aided in the scoring column by Hannah Sjerven and Monica Arens, who had nine points each, and Chloe Lamb and Taylor Frederick who had eight points apiece.
USD’s 27 first-half points tied for its second-lowest total of the season. Mastodon center Sh’Toya Sanders deflecting shots and made things tough early on. Sanders finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The 25 PFW turnovers led to 19 Coyote points. South Dakota committed just 10 turnovers. That differential helped USD overcome a 2-for-12 performance from beyond the arc. PFW was 4-for-21 from 3-point range.