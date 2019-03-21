VERMILLION, S.D. – Now that what turned out to be a wacky selection show party is over, it’s time for the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team to concentrate on the task at hand.
The Coyotes (28-5) were an at-large selection for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. That wasn’t so much of a surprise, but the way things unfolded on Monday were a bit bizarre, to say the least.
ESPN mistakenly released the tournament brackets some two hours earlier than expected when the Coyotes were in the middle of practice. So, the players gathered to see their name on the 64-team bracket and two hours later joined a boisterous group of fans at a local establishment for an official watch party.
As it turned out, South Dakota was assigned the No. 8 seed in the Portland regional and will play Clemson (19-12) at 6 p.m. Friday in Starkville, Mississippi.
Any way you slice it, it has been a memorable campaign for the Coyotes. They won more games than they had at any year since moving to NCAA Division I, beat nationally ranked opponents at home and on the road, and became the first Summit League team to make the tournament as an at-large pick.
“We have a very special group of young ladies who have been working toward this dream since last year,” South Dakota Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “This has always been a goal for them so it’s exciting to see that payoff and have an opportunity to play in the Big Dance.”
South Dakota is one of four mid-major programs to earn an at-large bid, joining Gonzaga, Central Michigan and Drake.
“It’s a very hard thing to do to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament as a mid-major program,” Plitzuweit said. “We’ve been intentional in the way we’ve scheduled games to help us get to that point but the players have done the hard work to actually put themselves in a position to win those games, which has now given us an opportunity to continue playing.”
The Coyotes beat a ranked team (Iowa State) for the first time in program history on Nov. 28, which was a harbinger of things to come. They also won at Missouri in December and made the national rankings for the first time in school history on Feb. 11, spending two weeks in the AP Top 25 and five straight weeks in the USA Today Poll.
USD finished one game behind rival South Dakota State for second place in the Summit League with a 14-2 mark, splitting regular season games with the Jackrabbits. SDSU won the third game, 83-71, in the championship game of the league tournament, earning the Summit’s automatic NCAA berth.
Senior Allison Arens and junior Ciara Duffy were repeat All-Summit League first-team picks and Plitzuweit repeated as Coach of the Year. Arens was the Summit League defensive player of the year and sophomore Hannah Sjerven was sixth woman and transfer of the year.
“There are a couple of things that make this group very special,” Plitzuweit said. “One is their selflessness in terms of who can be the leader for us, it depends on how the other team is playing. Different players have found ways to lead us in scoring or rebounding and being a key contributor in different ways. And the great thing with this group, it’s not about the individual player it’s about putting the team first.
“The second thing that separates this group from other is just the toughness they’ve battled and competed with. That starts in practice and something they’ve done since they’ve been together and that’s what makes this group really special.”
Arens (12.0 ppg.), the lone senior on the squad, is one of three Coyotes to tally more than 1,300 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in her career. The Crofton, Nebraska, native ranks eighth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,395 points and holds five program records in free throws, including her career percentage of 87.5.
Duffy (14.8 ppg) has led the team in scoring for nearly half the games this season. Sophomore guard Chloe Lamb (9.8 ppg.) was an honorable mention All-Summit pick. Junior point guard Madison McKeever ranks 10th on USD’s all-time steals list while junior Taylor Frederick will play in her 100th career game Friday.
The 6-foot-2 Sjerven had 20 double-figure performances this season and leads the Summit League in combined blocks and steals.
It’s the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for South Dakota since 2014 when the Coyotes drew a No. 15 seed and fell in the first round at Ames, Iowa.
“Clemson is one of the best teams in the country in terms of getting to the rim,” Plitzuweit said. “They are eighth or ninth in the country in steals per game and in the top 10 in field goals made. We are going to be challenged at a level with their athleticism and the way they continue to attack. Our goal is to go in and have the same attack mindset but do it in a much different way.”
Clemson is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 and had a remarkable turnaround under ACC Coach of the Year Amanda Butler. The Tigers finished 1-15 in the ACC last season and 9-7 this year.
Second team All-ACC forward Kobi Thornton is one of four players averaging double figures at 14.6 points per game.
“Our ladies have been locked in since we learned who we would be playing,” Plitzuweit said. “In terms of trying to identify personnel and styles and find ways to combat strengths that Clemson brings to the table.”