USD women open Summit League in dominating fashion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- To everyone in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, it seemed like as dominating as a performance as the South Dakota women's basketball team could've asked for to open the Summit League conference tournament.
The Coyotes jumped out to a 9-2 lead within the first 3:10 and had a 22-point lead going into the second quarter against Omaha, a team the No. 12/17-ranked USD squad already beat by 33 points and 32 points in the previous two meetings this season.
The third time featured USD's most dominating performance of the season against Omaha as the Coyotes went on to beat the Mavericks 99-40 on Saturday.
While it seemed like about as complete of a performance from the Coyotes (28-2) this season, for the USD players, it was another solid effort but there are still things to improve on.
"I am happy with how we played but not satisfied," said USD junior forward Hannah Sjerven, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.
That's just because the Coyotes, who have been ranked by both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press for much of the season, have high expectations for this tournament.
While USD earned the top seed in the tournament by going undefeated in Summit League play, there's still some unfinished business for the team after losing in the Summit League title game each of the past two seasons.
"Our focus was on another level. We've been here a number of times and there's some unfinished business in this building," said USD junior guard Monica Arens, who had 16 points and five rebounds. "The expectations are on another level. I agree with Hannah. It's a good day but there's things for us to fix for the next game."
On the surface, it may be hard to find anything to fix from a 99-point effort that led to a 59-point victory. Especially when USD shot 50.7 percent (34-of-67) from the field, including 61.9 percent (21-of-34) in the first half. The Coyotes only turned the ball over six times.
Defensively, USD held Omaha (7-23) to 25.5 percent (14-of-55) shooting in the game but it's that end of the floor where Sjerven found areas to critique.
"We can always improve our defense," Sjerven said. "There were plays where we got good shots that we could've stopped. Things like that."
Even with some minor adjustments on the defensive end, it was a well-rounded effort by the Coyotes. Summit League Player of the Year Ciara Duffy had seven quick points and finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Chloe Lamb knocked down three of her four 3-point attempts and finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
"We played very well and very hard," USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. "The girls are understanding how we wanted to defend. They are locked in, finished plays."
After a 22-point first quarter lead, USD went on to hold Omaha to only nine points again in the second quarter for a 64-18 lead, allowing Plitzuweit to rest her starters in the second half.
Even USD's bench produced, especially in the fourth quarter with 19 points to finish off the dominating performance. Macy Guebert had eight points in 16 minutes and Regan Sankey had six points in 10 minutes.
The rest is crucial for USD, which plays the winner of Oral Roberts and Western Illinois at noon on Monday in the Summit League semifinals.
"It's beneficial to have more opportunity to get some rest," Plitzuweit said. "You focus on what we can do to be ready for (Sunday) and practice for whoever we play next."
