USD women open Summit League in dominating fashion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- To everyone in the Denny Sanford Premier Center, it seemed like as dominating as a performance as the South Dakota women's basketball team could've asked for to open the Summit League conference tournament.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 9-2 lead within the first 3:10 and had a 22-point lead going into the second quarter against Omaha, a team the No. 12/17-ranked USD squad already beat by 33 points and 32 points in the previous two meetings this season.

The third time featured USD's most dominating performance of the season against Omaha as the Coyotes went on to beat the Mavericks 99-40 on Saturday.

While it seemed like about as complete of a performance from the Coyotes (28-2) this season, for the USD players, it was another solid effort but there are still things to improve on.

"I am happy with how we played but not satisfied," said USD junior forward Hannah Sjerven, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

That's just because the Coyotes, who have been ranked by both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press for much of the season, have high expectations for this tournament.