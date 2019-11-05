BOSTON, Mass. -- The South Dakota women's basketball team dug out of a 10-point hole late in the fourth quarter and started its season with an 80-76 win over Northeastern in a game played at tbe Cabot Center Tuesday afternoon.
The Huskies led just 59-58 midway through the fourth quarter but caught fire going on a 13-4 surge to go ahead 72-62 after a 3-point shot by Kendall Currence capped a 13-4 run by Northeastern.
The Coyotes were able to bounce back and went ahead on a 3-pointer from the corner by Chloe Lamb with 57 seconds left that pushed USD ahead for good at 73-72.
Down 10 points and under three minutes to go, it took less than a minute for the Coyotes to get back in the game, going on a 9-0 run to claw back to within 72-70.
Ciara Duffy started the comeback with a 3-point goal and Monica Arens got a traditional 3-point play and another lay up with two minutes left.
You have free articles remaining.
All five starters scored in double figures for South Dakota with Duffy leading the way with 22 points. Arens also had 16 points and Hannah Sjevern scored 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
“We showed a great resilience today,” said South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We are so proud of how our team continued to fight for 40 minutes and how we found a way to be successful against a very good opponent in a very challenging environment.”
Northeastern, which finished with a 20-12 record a year ago and qualified for the women's NIT, got 19 points from Currence and 15 from Alexis Hill.
The Huskies hit the road to face No. 1 Oregon next Monday while South Dakota is at Green Bay Monday before playing its home opener against Drake on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Coyotes at No. 1 in the mid major poll while the Bulldogs are ranked fifth.