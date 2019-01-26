VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota made a brief stop at home while in the midst of an extended road trip and entertained the faithful at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with a convincing women’s basketball victory here Saturday.
USD rolled to a 92-49 over Western Illinois, maintaining a first-place tie with South Dakota State in the Summit League. It was the sixth straight win for the Coyotes, now 19-3 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
South Dakota had played its last three games away from home and after Saturday’s cameo appearance will hit the road again next weekend.
“We knew going in that this was our toughest stretch, even from a non-conference standpoint because of the travel, days away from classes and days on the road,” South Dakota Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I think our training staff does a great job with strength and conditioning to keep our players physically as ready as possible.”
Saturday was also the fourth game in eight days for the Coyotes.
Five players reached double figures and USD shot 51.4 percent from the field. It was especially hot from the arc, connecting on 13 of 25.
The Coyotes came out on fire, draining five 3-pointers in the first quarter and missing only three shots in 12 attempts. That added up to a 23-11 lead and by halftime it was 48-18 after USD scored the first 11 points of the second stanza and wound up outscoring Western Illinois 25-7.
When the Coyotes weren’t connecting from long range, they got the ball inside to 6-2 sophomore post Hannah Sjerven. The talented transfer from New Mexico finished with team highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds.
“When your team is shooting such high percentage on 3-pointers they have to defend them,” Sjerven said. “It leaves me to go one-on-one a lot which is nice.”
Chloe Lamb wound up with 15 points after splashing three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Allison Arens tacked on 13 points, Ciara Duffy 12 points and eight assists and Taylor Frederick 11 points.
Two more players, Madison McKeever and Liv Korngable, just missed double digits with nine and eight points, respectively.
“Our ladies came out of the gates today and played very good basketball all the way around,” Plitzuweit said. “Western Illinois is such a dangerous team on both ends of the court because they score efficiently and at the other end of the court they turn their opponents over and are one of the top 10 teams in the country in steals.
“Attentiveness to detail I thought we did a great job on such a short turnaround. They took care of the ball well after the first quarter and made some good adjustments and did a great job defensively.”
South Dakota is the top defensive team in the Summit League and it showed. Western Illinois shot just 28 percent from the field (17 of 61) and a team that ranks 12th nationally in 3-pointers made was just 9-for-30.
“We had a good defensive plan going in because this is a team that has been playing really well on the offensive end,” Duffy said. “We were proud of how we executed that tonight.”
Interestingly, Western Illinois is the only Summit League team to have won in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, having done so in 2017.
Such was not the case this time around. It didn’t help the Leathernecks that their leading scorer Olivia Kaufmann picked up her third foul early in the second quarter. She sat the rest of the first half and finished with eight points, seven below her season average.
Danni Nichols paced the Leathernecks (8-13, 4-4) with 16 points.